This solar-powered battery charger that normally costs $36 is down to just $15

If you’re someone who has trouble keeping their devices charged (truthfully, this is all of us), then you absolutely need a portable battery charger. They’re clutch when you really need them, and they can get you out of a tight situation. If you’re looking to add one to your collection, this 15000mAh solar battery charger is down to just $15 with code NKEM8UQE and clipping the on-site coupon. It usually sells for $34.

Enjoy a large 15000mAh capacity and two iSmart powered output ports (one 2.1A and one 1A port) that offer simultaneous charging. With this much power, you can charge an iPhone 7 4.2 times, an iPhone 7 Plus 3 times, and the Galaxy S8 2.8 times. And don’t worry about constantly having to recharge it, just lay it out in the sun and let it charge itself. This is perfect for the beach and whenever you go out camping. The possibilities are endless though.

You’ll eventually need one of these, why not get it on the cheap? This is a limited time deal, so if you’re looking to pull the trigger on either of these, we suggest doing it sooner than later as supplies may run out. Just be sure to enter code NKEM8UQE and clipping the on-site coupon to get the discount. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.