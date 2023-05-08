This SOOCAS electric toothbrush can floss & brush at the same time

In the ever-evolving world of personal tech, the SOOCAS Neos Electric Toothbrush is set to redefine oral hygiene as we know it.

Launching on Kickstarter on May 15, SOOCAS is launching the world’s first electric toothbrush that combines brushing and flossing in one sleek device.

The SOOCAS Neos boasts an innovative design that promises to deliver unparalleled cleaning results compared to traditional electric toothbrushes.

However, with 40x more plaque removal, 10x increased dental gap cleaning, and 2x more efficient whitening, this toothbrush is set to revolutionize your daily dental routine.

And for a limited time, early bird backers can snag this cutting-edge device for just $134, a significant discount from its regular retail price of $200.

Synchronized brushing & flossing

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

At the heart of the SOOCAS Neos’ impressive performance lies its unique TriSync Structure. This advanced system consists of a FlowPulse Pump, MagVortex, and CompClean Brush Head.

The FlowPulse Pump generates pulsed water flow, while the MagVortex utilizes high-frequency vibrations to powerfully clean teeth.

Moreover, the CompClean Brush Head combines these two technologies, delivering a full-coverage cleaning experience that reaches even the most difficult areas of your mouth.

Additionally, the HydroSonic Tech feature takes toothbrushing to new heights by using the high-frequency motor’s vibrations to create dense foam from toothpaste.

This activated foam is then delivered into gum lines and dental gaps for more effective food residue and dental plaque removal, resulting in a superior clean.

Harnesses the power of pulsed water

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

One of the standout features of the SOOCAS Neos is its AquaJet Tech, which harnesses the power of pulsed water to provide a more effective and targeted clean.

Therefore, this innovative technology elevates the entire oral cleaning routine, ensuring that your teeth and gums are well cared for.

However, the SOOCAS Neos is designed with user convenience in mind, offering three brushing intensities (Gentle, Standard, and Strong) to cater to individual needs.

The toothbrush is also equipped with a replaceable brush head, featuring bristles that gradually fade in color to indicate when it’s time for a replacement.

Long-lasting battery for on the go

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With a battery life of 30 days, based on twice-daily use, the SOOCAS Neos is perfect for those on the go.

Furthermore, the toothbrush comes with a wireless charger, making it easy to keep your device powered up and ready for action. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means you can use it worry-free in the shower or bath.

The SOOCAS Neos is not only a game-changer for adults but also a great option for children.

Although it is recommended that parents monitor their kids while using the device due to its weight, the toothbrush is suitable for young users.

I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t help but be excited about the potential impact of the SOOCAS Neos Electric Toothbrush on the world of oral hygiene.

User-friendly design with great features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With helpful features and a user-friendly design, this brush is set to make waves in the tech community and beyond.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be among the first to experience the revolutionary SOOCAS Neos Electric Toothbrush.

Mark your calendars for May 15 and head over to Kickstarter to secure your early bird discount.

Again, instead of paying the usual $200 for it, early bird backers can get it for just $134 when it launches on May 15.

