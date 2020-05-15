This UV phone sterilizer doubles as a phone charger, and right now it’s only $50

If you weren’t conscientious about germs before, the every day the news headlines might be putting you on high alert now. Rather than stockpiling Lysol wipes like they have golden tickets in them, there’s some crafty technology that will put your germophobic habits at rest. The 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria, and you can take it just about everywhere.

For only $49.99, one single cleaning gadget does all the work without you having to empty a bottle of hand sanitizer. Using UV-C light, this sterilizer can clean anything from your smartphone to your mask to your Air Pods. As long as it can fit inside the container, it’s getting cleaned.

Scientist have found that the average smartphone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat, so if there’s anything you need to be cautious of, it’s where you’re slinging your phone around.

The 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger brings some much-needed juice to your phone on the go. No need for any fancy cable, it also charges your phone without any cord or extra equipment. The UV-C light goes to work as soon as you close the container, and you basically have a new phone after each use.

Not only do you get the whole cleaning experience inside the case, but the gadget also flaunts an aromatherapy function. Anything you put inside is disinfected to the max, and it’ll instantly smell better too.

Look at it this way – you’ll get way more uses out of it compared to a standard bin of single-use disinfectant wipes. Plus it’s better not to take your chance on mixing liquids with your $1000 phones.

Before this exclusive, the 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger was $149.99 and worth every penny. However, this 66 percent savings is a no brainer. With the world opening back up again, this gadget is a must-buy for your sterilizing artillery.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.