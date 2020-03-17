Connect with us

This wireless charging pad is somehow only $7 right now

You can’t beat this price.

Listen, we can give you a handful of reasons to buy this wireless charging pad, but the best one we can think of is that it’s just $6.59 right now. The list price is cheap enough at $11, but using code QKX2TKVW brings it down to just $6.59. That’s unreal.

As for the charger, it’s a wireless charging pad. There’s nothing special about it. It charges your phone. That’s it. But for specifics: 10W high-speed charging for Samsung phones and 7.5W for iPhones. These aren’t the best solution if you need a quick charge, but they’re great to have around the house or office.

Again, at just $6.59, you really can’t complain. Heck, at that price you could buy a few without breaking the bank. Not to mention, these make great stocking stuffers. Again, don’t forget to enter code QKX2TKVW to get the full discount.

