Score two Tile Pro trackers for $40 and never worry about losing your stuff

If you’re someone who has a healthy habit of losing their stuff, these Tile Pro trackers might be your best solution. Right now, you can get a two-pack of Tile Pro trackers for just $40. This package would normally cost $60.

The Tile Pro is the company’s most powerful Bluetooth tracker for finding all your things. It has a 300 ft. range. This durable, water-resistant tracker is also twice as loud, making it easier to find everything. And even if you’re not around your lost item, the company’s Community Find feature allows other Tile members to help you find your stuff.

While this isn’t the biggest discount we’ve seen, paying $40 for two of the company’s best trackers is still a good deal. We’re not sure how long this price is around for, so be sure to jump on this while you can. Click the button below for more details.

