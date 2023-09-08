TJD unveils their ultra-large 10.1-inch T101 Gaming Handheld

TJD is releasing the T101 Gaming Handheld, a revolutionary gaming device set to transform the gaming industry.

This cutting-edge handheld console boasts an unprecedented 10.1-inch ultra-large display, the largest in the handheld gaming world, setting a new standard for immersive gaming experiences.

This expansive screen features a crystal-clear 1920×1200 pixel resolution, a bright 500-nit display, a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, and a remarkable pixel density of 224 PPI.

It’s a canvas designed to dive into AAA games and elevate gaming adventures to new heights.

Key features of the T101 Gaming Handheld

The T101 Gaming Handheld boasts an array of groundbreaking features previously unseen in the realm of portable gaming consoles. Here are some of the standout features introduced by this powerhouse.

Powerful performance

Image: TJD

The T101 Gaming Handheld is powered by either the AMD RyzenTM 7 7840U or AMD RyzenTM 7 7640U processors, ensuring a seamless gaming experience and efficient multitasking capabilities.

This powerful performance allows users to handle any task with ease, from playing resource-intensive games to multitasking between different applications.

The 10.1-inch ultra-large display

Image: TJD

At the heart of the T101 Gaming Handheld’s appeal is its extraordinary display. This handheld console boasts an unprecedented 10.1-inch ultra-large screen, a feature that sets it apart in the handheld gaming world.

An impressive 1920×1200 pixel resolution complements the screen’s size. This high resolution ensures that every detail is rendered with crystal-clear clarity, providing a visual feast for gamers.

With a brightness level of 500 nits, the screen is bright enough to deliver vibrant and vivid images, even in well-lit environments.

Ergonomic design

The T101 features an ergonomic design that enhances the gaming experience. It’s equipped with a hall-sensing joystick and hall trigger, providing comfortable and precise control that adds an extra layer of immersion to gameplay.

Ample storage

The T101 doesn’t skimp on storage. Users can choose from either 16GB or 32GB of RAM paired with a lightning-fast M.2 2280 PCIe 1TB-2TB SSD, ensuring that games and applications load quickly and run smoothly.

Efficient cooling

During intense gaming sessions, efficient cooling is crucial. The T101 delivers on this front with dual copper tubes and a large turbofan that keeps the device cool, allowing users to game for hours without overheating concerns.

Versatility and customization

Image: TJD

One of the T101’s standout features is its versatility. The device supports external GPUs (eGPU) based on the USB4 interface, providing unmatched customization options for the gaming experience.

Additionally, the T101 features spectacular RGB color lighting effects that enhance the aesthetics of the gaming setup and add excitement to gaming sessions.

Security

Security is a priority for the T101. The device features a fingerprint unlock feature on the power key, ensuring that the device remains secure and accessible only to specific users.

Portability

Despite its high-performance capabilities, the T101 doesn’t compromise on portability. With dimensions of just 343x155x19.9mm and weighing only 1080g, it’s compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry on-the-go.

It’s also equipped with a 60Wh battery and a 100W charger, ensuring users can enjoy gaming adventures without being tethered to a power source.

Availability

The T101 Gaming Handheld will launch on Indiegogo on August 29th at 8 AM EST. During the launch day, exclusive early-bird discounts will be available for Facebook group members 30 minutes before the project goes live.

AMD Ryzen 7640U + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $599 (Limited to 50 units)

AMD Ryzen 7840U + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD: $949 (Limited to 150 units)

These exclusive offers will also be accessible to backers on the Indiegogo platform when the project launches.

For further information and updates on this exciting launch, please visit their website at www.meteorish.com, and be sure to sign up on Indiegogo to receive notifications when their project goes live.

Final thoughts

Image: TJD

The T101 Gaming Handheld is a revolutionary gaming device that offers an unmatched blend of performance, features, and portability.

The remarkable 10.1-inch display is a game-changer, providing a canvas for games that are unmatched in the handheld console market.

Coupled with the powerful AMD Ryzen processors, the T101 offers a seamless gaming experience that can handle even the most resource-intensive games.

The ergonomic design, complete with a hall-sensing joystick and hall trigger, adds an extra layer of immersion, making every gaming session a memorable adventure.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual player, the T101 is a gaming device that’s worth considering.

About TJD

TJD is a visionary tech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions that enhance the way people experience technology.

With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, they strive to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of gaming and beyond.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.