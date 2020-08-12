Twitter has finally rolled out its new reply feature to help cut down on unwanted conversation

Twitter is an…interesting place. The nature of the platform encourages conversation, but sometimes that conversation can be deafening or unwanted. While there are things you can do – like set your profile to private – to me, that kind of defeats the purpose of the platform.

The problem is, if you do have a public profile, everything you put out can be commented on and retweeted, and what was intended for a small audience soon becomes a whole thing. Now, after testing the feature for the past few months, Twitter is finally releasing its new reply feature to users everywhere.

With the new feature, users can somewhat dictate their audience on an individual tweet basis. Want to post something that only people you follow can comment on? You can do that. Want to make it so only people tagged in the post can comment? You can do that too. It’s a nice feature that should definitely improve many conversations on the platform.

Using the feature is simple, simply start drafting a tweet and you’ll notice a prompt that lets you choose the audience. As mentioned above, you can choose between “Everyone,” “People you follow,” and “Only people you mention.”

One interesting note here is that even if you choose a limited audience, other people can still retweet and quote retweet the post, which somewhat goes against the whole idea, but at least the reply feed isn’t clogged with things from people the original tweet wasn’t intended for.

The feature is rolling out for everyone now, so if you aren’t seeing it, make sure your Android or iOS app is updated and try again.

