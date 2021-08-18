Twitter will soon let you snitch on people’s misleading tweets

Twitter is one of the go-to social sites for many people out there, and just like it is on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, it’s also a hotbed for misinformation related to basically any and everything.

Now, the company is testing out a new way for regular users to report tweets that contain misleading information. It will be located in the same place users normally report tweets for harassment, spam, and so on.

Twitter announced it was testing the feature this week and Input reports that tests are currently running in the US, South Korea, and Australia.

Image: KnowTechie

This is a nice addition to the platform, but users also shouldn’t expect every single one of their reports to be addressed.

There will be a huge influx of reporting, but Twitter notes that it “may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work.”

I think the key takeaway here is the “trends” part. This new reporting feature will probably make identifying up-and-coming trends easier for its reporting algorithms.

