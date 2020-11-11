Uber Reserve lets you choose your favorite drivers and book rides up to 30 days in advance

Uber is rolling out a new feature that should be a great addition for those of us (not me) that like to plan things in advance.

Called Uber Reserve, it will allow users to book a ride up to 30 days in advance, showing you the rates upfront. It will also connect you with the driver of your ride in advance, so you know exactly what to expect from the whole process, from booking to ride.

Uber Reserve also gives riders more wait time, which could come in handy if you are preparing for a big trip or the Reserve is for picking you up from an event you are attending. If your ride doesn’t arrive on schedule, the company will give you $50 in Uber Cash.

Finally, the feature will offer the rides to your favorite drivers first. This is accomplished (in areas where the feature is live) by giving a five-star rating to drivers and pressing the “Favorite” button during the review process.

Uber will be testing the new feature, starting next week, in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, D.C., Fort-Myers / Naples, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Seattle. At first, only premium Uber Black and Black SUV rides will be available.

What do you think? Could you see yourself using this new feature from Uber? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

