Vaping vs smoking

Disclaimer: All vaping mentioned in this article means people use regulated devices & ejuice. Vaping is only for 21+ adults. Please don’t use vaping products if you are a minor, pregnant, breast-feeding woman, or anyone with heart disease, depression, and asthma.

Vaping, a fast-growing industry, is being more and more popular around the world in recent years. But now, there are too many different voices about it especially in the USA where some people suffered lung illness related to vaping, actually, they are related to vaping illegal THC or use unregulated vaping devices bought from the street side. Anyway, that is not the argument or purpose of this article. In this article, we are going to show you the difference between vaping and smoking, the benefits of vaping and how to get started vaping.

What is Vaping?

Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette device. In the market, there are several different types of vaping devices, including starter kits (always very easy to use, like vape pens, pod systems) and advanced devices (for experienced vapers, like box mods, RDAs, RTAs).

Generally, a vaping device consists of a drip tip, an ejuice cartridge, a battery, and a heating component. The ejuice for vaping usually contains propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin-based liquid with nicotine, flavoring, and no tobacco.

When vaping, the battery will power the device to heat up the ejuice and turn it into vapor, which will be inhaled into the lung and then exhaled.

The difference between Vaping and Smoking

Many people think smoking and vaping are the same things. However, apart from looking similar when exhaled, the difference between smoking and vaping is vast. A simple table will show you the big difference:

SMOKING Vaping Components Bad for your body? Components Bad for your body? Cyanide Yes Propylene Glycol No Formaldehyde Yes Vegetable Glycerin No Methanol Yes Food grade flavoring No Acetylene Yes Nicotine Yes Ammonia Yes Carbon Monoxide Yes Nitrogen Oxide Yes Vinyl Chloride Yes Ethylene Oxide Yes Arsenic Yes Chromium Yes Cadmium Yes Nicotine Yes more unlisted…

According to the American Cancer Society , tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 different chemicals with over 70 that cause cancer.

Vaping or Smoking?

To answer this question, we can have a look on below points: Health and Cost.

Health – I do believe health is the top concern for everyone. According to the data provided by US CDC, tobacco use causes more than 7 million deaths per year around the world. If the pattern of smoking all over the globe doesn’t change, more than 8 million people a year will die from diseases related to tobacco use by 2030. While for vaping, there is no evidence showing vaping will lead to death, though the long term effect is unknown.

Compared to smoking, vaping will help you in below areas related to health.

You can control the nicotine intake by vaping.

As we all know that nicotine is one of the main factors which will lead to illness. But with vaping, you are able to control your nicotine dosage. E-juice is available in a variety of strengths, ranging from nicotine-free to high-strength nicotine. You can choose exactly how much nicotine is in your vape. Most vapers tend to start off with high nicotine levels, and gradually work their way down to lower levels, or eliminate it completely.

Better for people around you

How many people died from exposure to secondhand smoke? I believe you can figure it out easily on Google. Most of us are familiar with the dangers of secondhand smoke, and we are also very careful when smoking to avoid the smoke blowing to other people’s faces, but you know that is unavoidable. Back to vaping, you will not have this kind of trouble, as the vapor is harmless and sometimes with good taste.

Voices from some GOV departments on Vaping

American Cancer Society Position Statement on Electronic Cigarettes – Based on currently available evidence, using current generation e-cigarettes is less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but the health effects of long-term use are not known. The American Cancer Society (ACS) recognizes our responsibility to closely monitor and synthesize scientific knowledge about the effects of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and any new products derived from tobacco. As new evidence emerges, the ACS will promptly report these findings to policymakers, the public and clinicians.

Public Health England – vaping is at least 95 percent safer than smoking.

Cost – Cost is another factor people need to consider. Overall, you will save lots of money if you choose vaping! Almost in every country, the government taxes tobacco products heavily, which means the price point for tobacco is very high. For example, the average cost of a pack of cigarettes in California is $5.53, which is the 30th highest in the United States. Many people need at least a pack a day, the monthly total cost will be $154.84. How about vaping costs? The price for a simple starter kit is around $20, also $25 for 60ml ejuice, which is enough for a whole month, also you may need to buy some accessories like coils & chargers, which may cost you around $30. The monthly cost will be up to $75. You save around $80 a month, how about 20 years?

There is a vapor product out there for you, no matter what your budget is. There is a wide range of products in every price range – from disposable e-cigs to sophisticated vape mods and top-shelf e-liquids. If you’ have less than ten dollars to spend, you can still find a vape that’s ready for immediate use. You can save money no matter in the short term or long term.

What products are good to get started?

As mentioned previously, there is a wide range of vaping products available, including starter kit, pod system, box mod, RDA/RTA, subohm tank and more. But what products are good to get started for people who never use vape devices? The answer is clear – starter kits or pod systems. In this article, we will introduce some good pod systems for you to get started.

What is a pod system?

A pod system is a mini vape that has a pre-filled cartridge, or a refillable cartridge that holds the e-liquid. This cartridge snaps into a small battery which powers the device. Pod systems are also referred to as vape pods, mini vapes, pod vapes, or pod mods. Some have button power batteries while other are automatic, meaning you just have to take a drag to power them. In a word, pod system is small and easy to use, perfect for starters!

Pod systems we recommend

There are tons of pod systems in the market that vary from cheap to expensive, from prefilled to refillable. It’s not easy to pick up the one you desired. Basically, we recommend the refillable pod systems, as you will have a wider range of choice to choose the juice flavors. Below are some refillable pod systems we recommend.

Renova Zero

ZERO was created to give you the perfect flavorful, simple, and low-cost alternative to smoking. The refillable pod system gives you the ability to choose your flavors. The patented Press to Fill mechanism makes refilling as simple as it gets! Just fill and go. The cutting edge OMNI Board Mini provides 3 power modes for you to choose from and multiple intelligent safety protections.

Vaporesso Podstick

The Podstick is the one we will highly recommend, out of its special design – it added a pod system in a stick kit. It also adopts the Press To Fill on top, and there is a sliding top cover to give you the easiest, cleanest and safest filling system.

It also offers you 2 options for pods: CCELL and Meshed Pods, you can choose to get that lung hit or for a smooth mouth to lung vape. You can also choose the output wattages to get your desired vaping experience.

The 900mAh built-in battery came with 5 levels of battery indicator to remind you when it’s time to charge it! 900mAh battery capacity is enough for your whole day vaping, and you can get it fully charged in 45 minutes with 1A charging current.

The price point for this kit is also very reasonable and affordable; you can get it around $25 or less. Overall, it is a perfect vaping device for starters. Why not give it a try?

Final Verdict

Vaping is the trend and you can get started very easily with a wide range of selections. If you are a smoker and want to find an alternative for smoking, vaping remains a far better choice when compared to smoking.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: