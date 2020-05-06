Score this Vizio sound bar and wireless subwoofer for just $84

If your TV’s current sound setup is a little weak these days, you absolutely need a soundbar in your life. And if you’re finally looking to make the jump to one, eBay is blowing out this refurbed Vizio soundbar and wireless subwoofer for just $84. It usually sells for $150.

Designed to complement 40”+ class TVs. Boost your TV audio and enjoy your entertainment in Full audio clarity. The wireless subwoofer delivers a room-filling audio experience with deep thumping bass. TV shows, movies, and sports games become loud and clear. The soundbar also connects you with your favorite music. With Bluetooth capability built-in, you can stream music from your smartphone or other compatible music players.

For just $84, you really can’t go wrong with this. Sure, it’s a refurb, but you get the same warranty as if it were a new product, so you’re not gambling much away here. Either way, it’s up for the taking. We suggest jumping on this sooner than later as supplies may run out fast. Click the button below for more details.

