Walmart is blowing out these surge protectors at just $3 each
You’ll eventually have to stock up on these, why not do it on the cheap?
Surge protectors are pretty much a necessity in any type of home. And if you’re looking to stock up on some, Walmart is blowing these out at just $3.26 a pop. They typically sell for $9 each.
This surge protector comes with a robust 15 amp, 1875 watt resettable circuit breaker/rocker switch combo, that protects your unit in case of a surge spike. And with an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars, rest assured you’re getting a solid and reliable product.
No special promo code is required. The price is $3.26 as is. Just add it to your shopping cart and you’re good to go. If you’re looking to pull the trigger on this, do it sooner than later because we’re not sure how long Walmart plan on sticking to this price. Click the button below for more details.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.