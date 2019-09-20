What you should consider when buying durable iPhone 11 cases

If you own an iPhone 11, it’s important that you put it inside a case so that it doesn’t break. The phone casing guarantees that your device will retain its original look even when it has been used for several years. This is because the casing protects the device from scratches and cracks that are caused by accidental falls.

In addition to that, the casing helps in giving your phone a facelift. As a matter of fact, installing a casing is the surest way of improving the appeal of your device, especially if you intend to sell it in the near future. Here is a checklist that can guide you when shopping for smartphone cases.

Pricing

Since you will not be buying your phone case directly from the manufacturer, you can be sure that the price will vary from one store to the other. The first to do when you are looking to buy an iPhone 11 case is to budget for the purchase.

However, this doesn’t mean that you have to compromise on the quality of the casing. In fact, you should strive to maintain a balance between quality and price. If you settle for a cheap casing, you will definitely compromise on the performance of your device. At the end of the day, you want to settle for a casing that offers all-round protection against impact.

Compatibility

Buying a case that’s not compatible with your device is a huge mistake. In fact it amounts to wastage of money due to the fact that it will not fit. The problem is that some people assume that iPhone cases come with a standard size.

A casing that’s designed for iPhone 5 may not be compatible with an iPhone 9. This is because the design of the iPhone keeps changing. The small changes that are implemented by the manufacturer mean that each casing is unique.

Since you want to buy your casing from an online store so that you can enjoy shopping from the comfort of your home, it’s advisable you give first priority to stores that have a return policy on iPhone 11 cases. This is because you don’t want to spend more money on another casing just because the one you ordered is not supported by your device.

Construction of the Case

The construction of a casing is what determines whether it’s durable or not. Majority of casings are made from plastic, silicone or rubber. Those that are made from plastic tend to be cheap. The downside is that they wear out much faster, especially when the device is bumped against a hard surface. This is because plastic shutters easily when exposed to impact.

You can’t even bend such a casing because it will break. The other disadvantage is that it can easily slip through your fingers. However, it still rocks due to its ability to protect your device from scratches and water. It’s also easy to clean. Silicon and rubber are actually the best materials. These materials are flexible and can’t fade when exposed to sunlight.

