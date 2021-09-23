Woot is blowing out a ton of Amazon Kindles and Fire Tablets in a huge one-day sale

If you need a new tablet or e-reader and don’t want to fork over a ton of money to Apple or Samsung, then do yourself a favor and get the next best thing. For a limited time, Woot has a huge selection of Amazon Kindles, and Fire Tablets deeply discounted in a massive one-day sale.

Regardless of your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone. Prices range from $20 to $70. Some of our favorite deals include this Kinde for $40 or this Fire HD 8 Tablet for $30. Again, you have plenty of options to choose from. Everything up for grabs in today’s sale can be found here.

If these deals sound good to you, just know that you only have today to jump on these prices. Come tomorrow; they are no longer available. So yea, time is of the essence here. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.