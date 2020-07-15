Woot is blowing out Echo Dots at just $25 each, today only

If you need any reason to pick up a new Echo Dot today, here’s the best one we can give you: $25. That’s right, today only, Woot is blowing Echo Dots out the door at just $25 a whack. Yup, $25 freaking bucks. They usually sell for $50.

With a new speaker and design, the Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. This is just the tip of the iceberg tho. The possibilities are endless.

If you’ve been meaning to add one of these puppies in your home, paying $25 is an absolute no-brainer. It’s either that or paying the full price for it like some sucker. But we know you’re smarter than that. Just keep in mind, you only have until today to capitalize on this price. Don’t miss out. Click the button below for more details.

