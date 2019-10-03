Woot is blowing out this 27″ curved Samsung monitor for just $150 today

If you’ve been meaning to make the jump to a curved monitor but been holding back because of the insane prices it requires to get one, you’re in luck. Today only, Woot has this 27″ curved Samsung monitor at just $150. If you need something bigger, there’s also a 32″ option selling for $210.

Discover a truly immersive viewing experience with the Samsung curved monitor, with 1800R screen — and its 1800 mm radius of arc for greater curvature — creates a wider field of view, enhances depth perception, and minimizes peripheral distractions to draw you deeper in to your content. So whether it is an online movie, a favorite TV show, or a pulse-racing game, Samsung’s deeper screen curve will fully immerse you in all your multi-media content.

Seeing that this is being sold through Woot, it should be noted that these monitors are ‘factory reconditioned,” which is why they’re able to sell it so cheap. But rest assured, a 90-day guarantee backs your product.

This deal is only good for today or until supplies run out. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, shipping is free. If you’ve been meaning to grab one of these, now is the time.

> Samsung 27″ Curved Full-HD LED-Backlit Monitor – $149.95

