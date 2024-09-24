X will now let blocked users see your public posts

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Elon Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced that users you’ve blocked will now be able to view your public posts.

This change means that while blocked individuals cannot engage with your content — no likes or replies — they can still lurk at your public musings.

Musk revealed this update on September 23, stating in a tweet, “The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public posts.”

Previously, blocking someone meant they were completely cut off from accessing your profile and posts. A source at The Verge explained that this shift stems from the fact that users could already see posts from blocked accounts by switching profiles or logging out.

However, many users are concerned about the implications for online safety. Although the block feature will still prevent interactions, allowing blocked users to view posts raises worries about harassment and unwanted attention.

Critics argue this move undermines the protective nature of blocking; one user aptly noted, “If I block someone, I want them out of my digital life entirely — not just muted.”

Musk has long criticized traditional blocking methods, suggesting they should be replaced with a stronger mute function. As Business Insider reported, he previously stated that the block feature “makes no sense. “

This latest decision may reflect his philosophy on free speech, but it raises serious questions about user safety and mental health in digital spaces, particularly regarding Musk’s mental health, because, geez, what a dumb move.

With this change coming into play, it’s a good time for users to examine their privacy settings and really consider what they’re putting out there for everyone to see.

Simply blocking someone doesn’t mean you’re off the radar anymore, it’s obvious that the social media game is shifting — and not in a positive way.

What are your thoughts on X’s recent change to its blocking feature? Do you feel that allowing blocked users to view your public posts impacts your online safety? We want to hear from you! Share your opinions in the comments below.

