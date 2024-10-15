Xbox Cloud Gaming will finally let you stream your own damn games

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The dream of streaming your own Xbox games to whatever device you want is finally coming true.

After years of restrictions, Microsoft is expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming in November to let you stream games you actually own.

No more library restrictions, no more relying on Microsoft’s curated cloud catalog. It’s your games, on your terms, wherever the hell you want them.

This feature has been a long time coming. The developer behind the Better xCloud script already spotted Microsoft laying the groundwork for “stream your own games” in the Xbox Cloud Gaming code.

It looks like Xbox Insiders will get to try it out first next month. But let’s be real: The real question is when the rest of us can get our hands on it.

Right now, Xbox Cloud Gaming only lets you stream a limited selection of pre-decided titles through the Xbox app.

But in November, the existing restrictions are getting lifted. You can stream any game you own to your phone, tablet, Amazon Fire TV stick, or whatever else has a screen and an internet connection.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta already lets you stream games to your phone, tablet, or PC, but it’s been limited to their cloud library. This new update opens the floodgates.

Imagine firing up Halo Infinite on your phone during your lunch break or playing Forza on your smart TV without needing an actual Xbox. This flexibility could make Xbox Cloud Gaming a serious contender in the cloud gaming wars.

But here’s the thing: this isn’t just about Xbox.

If you own Xbox games on Steam and have an account with the streaming service, you can already play those games in the cloud from anywhere. This update is about making your Xbox library more portable, more flexible, and more yours.

And let’s not forget the Better xCloud script, which has been improving the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience for months.

From bypassing region restrictions to enhancing performance and battery life, the Better xCloud community has been doing the work Microsoft should’ve done all along. This update is a long-overdue catch-up.

So what does it mean? This means that Xbox is finally taking cloud gaming seriously. It means your Xbox library is about to get much more powerful.

And it means the future of gaming is looking a lot more flexible, a lot more portable, and a lot more damn exciting.

But what about the catch?

Okay, there’s always a catch.

Right now, the details are still hazy. We don’t know what kind of internet connection you’ll need to stream your own games smoothly. We don’t know how the game saves will work. And we don’t know what kind of devices will be supported at launch.

And let’s be real, Microsoft hasn’t covered itself in glory with the rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming so far.

The service has been buggy, the game selection has been limited, and the whole thing has felt like a half-hearted experiment. So there’s reason to be skeptical.

But the potential here is huge. If Microsoft gets this right, it could change everything. Imagine accessing your entire Xbox library wherever and whenever you want.

Imagine picking up a game on your phone where you left off on your Xbox or playing the latest releases on whatever device is handy.

That’s the promise of cloud gaming. And if Xbox can deliver, it could make all the difference.

So here’s to hoping. Here’s to Microsoft getting its shit together and giving us the cloud gaming experience we deserve. Because if it does, watch out.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming? Are you excited about the ability to stream your own games on any device, or do you have concerns about the potential challenges? We’d love to hear from you! Share your opinions in the comments below!

