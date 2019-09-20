You absolutely need to get this Xbox One controller – It’s only $45 today

If for some reason you’re in need of a spare Xbox One controller, eBay is currently running a deal that puts one of these sexy grey/green options in your hand for just $45. Seriously, look at this thing, it’s absolutely gorgeous.

These are the newest models that have Bluetooth built right into them, meaning they’ll also work with your PC without the need for an adapter.

While we’ve seen this controller at lower prices, $45 is still a killer deal for this controller. Amazon is currently selling it for $65, so that gives you an idea of how much cash you’re saving with this deal from eBay. Either way, who you go with is your choice, but if were to pick, eBay is the obvious answer. here.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, but we’re guessing it will expire when supplies run out. So it probably wouldn’t hurt pulling the trigger on this sooner than later before they sell out.

> Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller – Grey/Green – $45

