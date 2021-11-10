YouTube is removing the dislike count from videos so good luck knowing if a tutorial is garbage

Back in March, YouTube started messing around with the idea of hiding the dislike count from videos, and now, the company is bringing that change to the platform as a whole.

In a blog post announcing the change, YouTube states the update will start rolling out today but it still might be a little while before you see it on your end.

The decision is definitely an admirable one, as the dislike button could be used to publically make creators feel terrible, regardless of the quality of the content.

That said, creators will still be able to see the exact amount of dislikes from their dashboard. This will give creators a better way to receive feedback on their videos, without everyone potentially piling on the dislike button.

In the blog post, the YouTube Team notes:

“We heard during the experiment that some of you have used the public dislike count to help decide whether or not to watch a video. We know that you might not agree with this decision, but we believe that this is the right thing to do for the platform.“

It’s an interesting move, because, for many viewers, the dislike button can also be used as a way to decide if the video you are about to watch is worth your time. This is especially true when it comes to things like tutorial videos, a mainstay of the platform.

Regardless, expect this change to start popping up today and in the coming weeks.

