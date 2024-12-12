Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Well, folks, it looks like the “cutting the cord to save money” dream is officially dead.

YouTube TV just announced they’re jacking up their prices by a whopping $10 – pushing their base plan to $82.99 starting January 13, 2025. At this rate, they might as well start accepting organ donations as payment.

Remember when YouTube TV launched at a modest $35 per month? Yeah, those days are long gone. We’re now looking at a staggering 137% price increase since the service’s debut.

The company recently sent out a notice to its customers, dropping the financial truth bomb on unsuspecting subscribers. We have the email below if you can read it without your blood pressure boiling up.

YouTube TV has always worked hard to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want, with features that make it easy to enjoy the best of live TV.‌ To keep up with the rising cost of content and the investments we make in the quality of our service, we’re updating our monthly price from $72.99/month to $82.99/month starting January 13, 2025. We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this has an impact on our members. We are committed to bringing you features that are changing the way we watch live TV, like unlimited DVR storage and multiview*, and supporting YouTube TV’s breadth of content and vast on-demand library of movies and shows.‌ The price of your YouTube TV Base Plan membership will change in your first billing cycle on or after January 13, 2025, and will be charged to your payment method on file going forward. To view your current plan, go to Settings > Membership for updated information. If you are currently on a trial or promotional price for the Base Plan, that promotion is still honored and unchanged. We hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we understand that some of our members may want to cancel their subscriptions. As always, family managers have the ability to pause or cancel anytime. You can find more information in our Help Center.‌ With lots of exciting shows and live events ahead in the new year, we’ll continue to strive to deliver the best of TV, all in one place. Thank you for being a loyal YouTube TV member. Show More Show Less

Before you rage-quit your subscription, here’s the bigger picture: YouTube TV isn’t just throwing darts at a price board. They’re now one of the largest TV providers in the country with over 8 million subscribers, and they’re spending big bucks to keep you glued to your screen.

That $2 billion NFL Sunday Ticket deal? Yeah, someone’s gotta pay for that, and surprise – it’s you!

Let’s put this in perspective. The streaming landscape in 2024 is looking more like a premium cable bill every day. Hulu + Live TV is matching YouTube TV’s new $82.99 price point, and other services aren’t far behind.

What Are Your Options?

If you’re thinking about jumping ship, here are some alternatives:

The Bottom Line

YouTube TV’s price hike feels like a punch to the gut, especially considering it’s the second increase in less than two years. For those keeping score at home, that’s an extra $216 annually compared to early 2023 prices.

The real kicker? YouTube TV is projected to reach 15.8 million subscribers this year, suggesting that despite our collective groaning, they know we’ll probably keep paying. Because in 2024, what’s another $10 in the endless void of subscription fees, right?

Need to bail on YouTube TV? Check out our guide on how to cancel your YouTube TV subscription.

We want to hear from you! How do you feel about YouTube TV’s latest price increase? Will you stick with it, switch to another service, or consider cutting live TV altogether? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news