YouTube’s classic mini-player design is back for some users (for now)

YouTube recently introduced a redesigned miniplayer for its mobile app, which adopted a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) style.

The update allowed users to reposition the miniplayer anywhere on the screen and resize it with a double-tap.

However, the redesign was met with widespread criticism. Many users reported bugs, such as glitchy performance and disappearing controls, and found the new interface distracting.

Goodbye, floating PiP mini-player!

If you despised the new YouTube mini-player, you are in luck. In response to the backlash, Google appears to be reverting to the original design.

Users on platforms like Reddit and X/Twitter are reporting the return of the classic version after updating their apps to version 19.45.36.

Folks over at AndroidPolice conducted tests on a few devices to confirm that the older miniplayer—featuring a static, small video window with straightforward play/pause and close buttons—is back for some users.

Image: Reddit

This suggests Google may be rolling out the change via a server-side update, although the company has yet to officially announce the rollback.

Meanwhile, YouTube is experimenting with other design changes.

One such test involves altering the swipe functionality in full-screen mode, where swiping skips to the next video instead of exiting full-screen. This change, currently in limited testing, has also sparked debate among users.

While the classic miniplayer’s return isn’t universal yet, Google’s decision to address user concerns highlights its responsiveness to feedback.

For many users, the rollback is a welcome change, restoring the original design’s familiar and reliable functionality.

However, if you do not see the classic mini-player design in the YouTube app like many users, you may have to wait until Google returns the old design to business for all users.

There is no official timeline or word about when Google plans to do this, so your best bet is to just wait for it.

