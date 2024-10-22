Some YouTube Premium subscribers are seeing ads

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

If you hate ads while watching videos on YouTube, getting the Premium subscription will save you from ads and spare the time you would waste watching them. The plan also bundles the YouTube Music subscription to offer an ad-free music experience.

However, some users are complaining that they are seeing ads on YouTube videos despite having a Premium subscription. Thankfully, YouTube is looking into the issue and should fix it soon.

This issue comes a few days after YouTube rolled out a Lite Premium plan in some regions that will show limited ads.

YouTube is showing ads to Premium subscribers

Many users on Reddit are reporting that they are seeing ads on YouTube videos even though they have a Premium subscription. Folks over at Android Authority brought this issue to light, and a spokesperson from Google issued a statement saying they would look into it.

“YouTube Premium subscribers should not be shown ads in their home feed and we’re looking into why this may have happened. We’ve also let that user know they should contact support.”

A YouTube Premium user posted a screenshot on Reddit of a YouTube video with a Google Workspace advertisement on the mobile app. Another user, meanwhile, claims the platform showered them YouTube Playables advertisements. This won’t be the first time such an incident has surfaced online.

I have also personally faced this issue: YouTube Music shows ads before playing songs on the platform, even though I have a Premium subscription.

Image: KnowTechie

The YouTube support page states that it removes ads for Premium subscribers from both before and during videos. Additionally, it won’t show search and banner adverts from third parties to premium users. Furthermore, it claims these perks apply to all platforms and devices.

The entire goal of subscribing to YouTube Premium is to improve the experience by removing advertisements.

However, the screenshots these Premium users posted showcasing ads on videos tell a different story. Since the company says it is looking into it, we can expect the issue to be fixed sooner rather than later.

Have you experienced these issues with your YouTube Premium subscription as well? We would love to know more from you, so drop us a line below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news