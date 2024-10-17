YouTube Premium Lite returns from the dead

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

YouTube used to offer a cheaper version of the Premium subscription called YouTube Premium Lite. In 2023, however, Google decided to end the Lite tier. It seems like Google is bringing the YouTube Premium Lite plan back from the dead.

Users worldwide are reporting on the internet that they see an option to subscribe to the YouTube Premium Lite plan. It seems like the company is bringing the plan back and expanding it to more countries.

YouTube Premium Lite makes a comeback

Folks over at Android Authority first reported that the YouTube Premium Lite plan is making a surprise comeback, and Google is slowly expanding it to more countries.

A spokesperson from Google, in a statement to Android Authority, said that the company is testing a different version of the Premium Lite subscription, and users in Thailand, Germany, and Australia should see the option to sign up.

To put things in perspective, YouTube discontinued its Premium Lite membership on October 25, 2023, following a two-year trial period. Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden were among the European countries where the plan was introduced.

The tier, which cost around EUR 6.99/month, provided ad-free viewing similar to Premium but lacked features like background playback, offline downloads, and any advantages related to YouTube Music.

Based on the screenshots posted by users, the offerings have altered slightly. Instead of offering ad-free viewing, the new Premium Lite model offers a reduced ad experience.

The plan lacks YouTube Music Premium, offline downloads, and background playback, but it still functions on all devices. The Lite plan still costs almost half as much as the Premium subscription.

Some users in Australia are seeing the plan available for as low as AUD 8.99/month, while others are seeing it for AUD 11.99/month. In comparison, the standard plan costs AUD 22.99/month in Australia.

