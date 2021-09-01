1 in 4 bosses say they’ve fired someone for messing up during a Zoom call

There are a lot of benefits to employees when it comes to working from home, but it’s important to not get too complacent. A new study shows that one in four executives have reportedly fired an employee over a mistake that happened during a Zoom call.

According to a new study conducted by Wakefield Research and released by Vyopta, Zoom calls have a bit of a reputation for getting employees in trouble.

Not only have 24% of executives reportedly seen someone fired after a blunder during a virtual meeting, but an overwhelming majority (83%) have also seen an employee receive some sort of disciplinary action as a result of a Zoom call mishap.

The study surveyed 200 different executives from companies with more than 500 employees. In addition to disciplinary actions, the study discovered a couple of other interesting things about remote work.

Most executives said they trust only about two-thirds of their remote workers to perform their jobs effectively. And it was a bit of a toss-up deciding whose responsibility it is to make sure remote working technology like Zoom is working correctly. 58% say that responsibility falls on the company while the other 42% say employees are responsible for maintaining their own end of the tech.

For businesses, it is important to maintain a sense of professionalism, even during these strange times. 32% of executives say they’ve lost clients as a result of technology mishaps, and 41% have missed deadlines as a result.

Despite the concern from executives over remote workers, the concept isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. 97% of executives surveyed say that hybrid working options aren’t going anywhere and three out of four say their remote workforce will continue to grow over the next 12 months.

