Black Friday deal gets you 100ft of Govee outdoor lights for $100

If you’ve been living in the shadows, it’s time to step into the light.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights are currently discounted by a whopping 34%, down to $199.99 from their usual $299.99 price tag.

These aren’t your grandma’s string lights. These are smart RGBIC outdoor lights, boasting 75 scene modes and 16 million colors.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, Smart RGBIC 100ft Outdoor Lights 4.5 The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights are a smart lighting solution for your outdoor spaces. With 75 scene modes, 16 million colors, and impressive durability, these lights offer both functionality and versatility in a simple, easy-to-install package. What We Like: Significant Savings: With a $100 discount, this is a golden opportunity to invest in high-quality outdoor lighting.

Versatility: The range of lighting options allows you to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.

Durability: These lights are built to withstand outdoor conditions, offering long-term value.

Ease of Use: Smart app and voice control features make operating these lights incredibly convenient. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Want to set a spooky mood for Halloween? Done. Need to create a romantic ambiance for a backyard date night? Easy. With these lights, your house will be the envy of the neighborhood.

The Govee lights are not just pretty; they’re tough, too.

With an IP67 waterproof rating and an IP65-rated control box and adapter, these lights can withstand whatever Mother Nature throws at them. Rain or shine, your nights will always be brilliantly lit.

Installation is as simple as pie. Each permanent light can be installed in just 8 seconds. And once they’re up, they’re up. No more climbing ladders to fix a bulb. The Govee lights are here to stay.

Control is at your fingertips with smart app and voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Govee Home App. Switching on your lights has never been easier or more fun.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

So, what are you waiting for? This deal is good now and available for a limited time only. Grab your Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights now and light up your life!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news