Mobile gaming just got better with 30% off the Backbone One

The Backbone One will completely change the way you play on your iPhone
If you’re into mobile gaming on your iPhone, then you’re going to want this gaming controller from Backbone.

Designed for iPhones, enjoy a more immersive experience thanks to the analog triggers and physical buttons.

The Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller is usually available for $99.98, but you can get it for $69.99 right now thanks to a limited-time deal at Amazon.

$99.98 $69.99

The Backbone One is one of the best mobile gaming controllers. Get it in the Lightning port version for anyone with an iPhone 14 or earlier, or the USB-C version for Android fans or iPhone 15 users and give them the joy of physical controls for their mobile games.

What We Like:
  • Responsive triggers and buttons for immersive gaming.
  • Low latency while gaming.
  • Needs iPhone 14 or older since it has a Lightning port.
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
03/05/2024 02:55 pm GMT

Mobile gaming gets an upgrade

Image: Backbone / KnowTechie

So why would you want a controller for your iPhone? Well, that’s easy to answer – it will make your mobile gaming time more enjoyable thanks to the precise on-screen controls.

The Backbone One features physical triggers, buttons, and thumbsticks – everything you find in a regular console controller.

The whole device connects to your iPhone through the Lightning port and ensures you’ll have no lag while playing. You will, however, need to make sure your game actually supports controllers, since not all of them do.

Enjoy your favorite games

Image: KnowTechie

You can have tons of fun with the likes of Roblox, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Fortnite, or even cloud gaming like PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, or Steam Link.

Since the controller has a Lightning connector, it will work with iPhone 14 or older models. There is, however, a USB-C model for newer iPhones.

Purchasing the Backbone One comes with a one-month subscription to Backbone+, a service that offers users exclusive perks via the Backbone app – a hub for all your games. It will offer recommendations based on what you’re playing, connect you with friends, screen record, and more.

So, before the limited deal is over, go ahead and place your order for the Backbone One for 30% off.

