5 gadgets that will improve how you watch TV

Every year TV manufacturers up their game, producing new models that revolutionize how we watch our favorite shows. These upgrades aim to enhance picture clarity, improve sound quality, and increase the convenience of using TVs. You can now sit at the comfort of your sofa and control everything from your remote without having to switch wires or other gadgets manually.

If you own an older TV, you can also enjoy these new features by buying some extra gadgets. Here’s a list of the top 5 must-have gadgets that will improve how you watch TV tremendously.

HDMI Switcher

TV manufacturers understand the importance of having multiple HDMI ports in modern TVs. However, most televisions include a maximum of two to three HDMI ports, which may not be enough for most users. The need to connect many gadgets to TVs has increased the demand for multiple HDMI ports. This has been made possible by the introduction of external HDMI switchers.

An HDMI switcher allows users to plug in multiple devices so that they aren’t constantly unplugging their computers, laptops, Blu-ray players, and gaming systems. Some of these switchers come with their own remotes to enhance convenience. Take a look at this selection of HDMI switches to know what is best for you.

Wireless TV Headphones

You’ve probably faced a tine when you wanted to watch your favorite show but the sound from your TV is a distraction to other people. Fights over high volume when watching television are consistent in most homes. High volume can be distractive to your roommate, family member or even your next-door neighbor. If you want to enjoy great sound without disrupting others, what better way to enjoy yourself than to have watch TV with a wireless headset?

There’s a wide range of wireless headphones and headsets you can use to watch TV on the market this holiday season.

Smart TV Set-Top Box

Unlike mobile phones that are easy to upgrade every now and then, televisions offer minimal flexibility. You can’t always buy a new TV just because the one you have doesn’t include the most recent features.

The good news is you can buy a Smart TV set-top box to transform your old analog TV into a digital one. All you need is to identify the best service provider, subscribe to the service, and get the hardware.

TV Soundbar

Most television manufacturers pay more attention to picture clarity than sound. It’s common to find a cool looking television but the inbuilt speakers turn out to be a big disappointment.

You can avoid this problem by purchasing a soundbar for your TV. This will filter your television’s sound through an external speaker for amplified projection and a much better experience.

Instead of dumping your old TV due to its poor quality sound, just purchase an external soundbar. This is one of the most important upgrades you can get.

Casting Device

Did you know that you can use your phone as your TV’s remote controller? Casting devices project content from your phone, tablet, or laptop directly to your TV. You don’t have to use HDMI cables or other connections to view content on your TV; a casting device makes it possible to watch internet streamed videos and audios using TVs.

There are many gadgets that you can buy to improve your viewing experience. Don’t dump your old generation television to buy the most recent model on sale this year; there’s always an external gadget you can buy to enjoy the features you desire!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: