Shoe 1 is a pair of kicks inspired by Apple’s running shoe emoji

Apple started rolling out its AI-driven Apple Intelligence and Genmoji a few weeks ago.

Genmoji is a feature that enables users to create their own emojis. It has become popular, although the classic emojis are still available.

Now, one of these classic emojis has become so popular that an artist has decided to turn it into a real product.

As reported by The Verge, artist and designer Jose Wong has turned Apple’s running shoe emoji into a real-life sneaker. The sneaker is available through their website in sizes five to 12.

The product is called “Shoe 1,” and it was released through Wong’s ABCD brand. A pair costs $219.90, and shipping is expected to begin next week.

Apple’s running shoe emoji is very popular and is known among many iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Artist Jose Wong took its popularity to another level by creating a real pair of running shoes.

Image: Jose Wong

That said, if you find the emoji familiar, that’s because it was based on New Balance 574, one of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s preferred shoes.

However, the emoji doesn’t feature the New Balance logo but has two parallel strokes.

The shoe’s upper section is made of full-grain nubuck leather combined with mesh, which is suitable for breathability.

Meanwhile, the midsole and heel are made of lightweight EVA foam paired with a polyurethane rim that delivers comfort and all-day support.

Wong made the Shoe 1’s rubber outsole with five percent recycled rubber, while the foam insoles feature a print that refers to an A(BCD)5 processor, a nod to Apple’s A-series chips used on iPhones.

Even Shoe 1’s box is inspired by Apple. It’s minimalist and looks great.

What do you think about these fresh kicks? Would you buy a pair?

