Instagram is testing a reset button for the Explore page

Meta is exploring a new option to reset the algorithm that curates Instagram feed recommendations, addressing long-standing concerns about user safety, particularly for teens.

This move comes amidst criticism over how these platforms impact younger users and calls for greater user control over content personalization.

Users currently have limited ways to reset their feed recommendations. There is a “Not Interested” option to help tune your feed. However, creating a second account is often the simplest method to start fresh.

The reset option could simplify this process, allowing users to realign their feed without drastic measures.

You’ll soon be able to declutter your Instagram Explore feed

Instagram announced in a blog post that it is testing the reset feature. Available to a select group of testers, the feature allows users to reset algorithmic suggestions across the main feed, the Reels tab, and the Explore section.

This tool can be found within the app’s settings for those included in the test.

Image: Meta

Meta emphasizes that the feature is part of its broader efforts to ensure a safer environment for teen users.

By providing more control over what appears in their feeds, the company aims to reduce exposure to potentially harmful or irrelevant content.

Resetting the feed clears existing personalized recommendations, allowing the algorithm to relearn user preferences based on future interactions.

This can be particularly useful for users returning after a break with new interests or for those dissatisfied with their current feed.

However, the reset does not delete historical preference data or affect ad preferences. As a result, users may temporarily encounter less relevant feed content while ads remain tailored based on prior data.

While still in the testing phase, Meta plans to roll out the reset feature globally in the near future and we expect more details to surface online as the company refines the functionality.

