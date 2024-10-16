Instagram launches profile cards feature to easily share your profile

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Instagram has launched a new feature called profile card that lets you easily share your profile. If you often share a link to your Instagram profile with people to follow you, the Meta-owned social media platform makes it much easier and more personalized.

You can now share your Instagram account using a digital profile card. This feature gives you a two-sided digital card that shows a QR code containing your Instagram account along with other details of your profile, such as your photo and bio.

Profile card is a new way to share your Instagram handle

With the new profile card feature, it’s no longer necessary to carefully put the Instagram handle manually in the search bar to find someone on the platform. You can now create profile cards that allow others to find your Instagram profile using a QR code.

You can also give your profile card a little more personality by including your own links and music. You can also edit the back card’s image to make it look like an Instagram digital business card.

How it feels to make a new friend and follow them on Instagram after 😇🫢🥰🥲😚🤩



Find each other even faster with new profile cards 💌 pic.twitter.com/1rcQIR5EA7 — Instagram (@instagram) October 15, 2024

The new profile card feature can be a convenient way to provide someone with a comprehensive view of your interests and a simpler method of sharing your account. Creators can also use profile cards to give companies or other partners useful references to their contact details.

To see your profile card, go to your Instagram profile and select Share Profile. To customize the components of your profile card, tap the pencil symbol in the upper corner.

After that, you can save your profile to publish on other platforms or share it using the options available at the bottom of the screen. You can add it to your Instagram story to create a customizable, rotating, two-sided card.

If you can’t see your profile card, try updating the Instagram app.

Do you like this new Instagram feature? Do you see yourself using it?

