You can now find an Instagram profile with a QR code – here’s how

Instagram just recently updated its existing Nametag system to use QR codes instead, so any camera app can scan the code and send people directly to your Instagram profile.

The impetus behind it was to allow businesses to print out QR codes for their promotional materials, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use them on your personal accounts as well. Nobody likes having to spell out their online personas when asked, and having to reach for the other person’s phone to help them search is just rude.

Is this the future for all social media apps to use QR codes exclusively as physical links to the digital realm? One can only hope, since most of the other apps have their own, proprietary QR-like system in place, only readable by their own app. Bring on the QR-scannable future, I say.

Here’s how to create the QR code to point people to your account:

Open the Instagram app on Android or iOS Tap on the hamburger menu Tap on QR Code You’ll then see a screen with your account’s QR code. You can export this as shown, or cycle through a few options for different colored backgrounds or even a collage of emoji. You can also scan other people’s QR codes or Nametags (although you can scan QR codes from your phone camera app as well) Image: KnowTechie

There you go, now you know how to create a QR code to send people to your Instagram account, without having to spell out your username verbally.

