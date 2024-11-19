A Google Pixel Laptop is reportedly in development

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new report surfaced online suggests Google may re-enter the laptop market with a “Pixel Laptop.”

According to an alleged internal email cited by Android Headlines, the company is developing a new laptop under the codename “Snowy.”

While details remain unclear, conflicting reports suggest the device could run on ChromeOS or Android, potentially signaling a major strategic shift.

Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority claims a source revealed Google is working on a multi-year effort to merge ChromeOS and Android.

This move could aim to rival Apple’s iPad ecosystem by improving Android’s desktop-like functionality, particularly through improved keyboard and mouse support.

Google may jump back into the laptop arena

The rumored Pixel Laptop is expected to feature a premium design and may target high-end competitors like Apple’s MacBook Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook, and Microsoft’s Surface Laptop.

However, the internal email reportedly offers little information about the device’s specifications or features.

The timing of this rumor is noteworthy, as it follows Google’s previous rumors about stepping back into the laptop space.

Years ago, Google introduced the Pixelbook as a sophisticated device with a sleek profile and strong performance. However, it later discontinued the Pixelbook lineup.

Meanwhile, competitors like Samsung and Lenovo continue to innovate in the Chromebook segment, with Samsung’s recent Chromebook Plus offering advanced AI tools like “Help Me Write” and “Chat with Gemini.”

Given Google’s significant investment in AI, the Pixel Laptop may integrate similar AI-driven features to improve productivity. While the “Project Snowy” leak is interesting, it’s too early to confirm whether this project will reach the market.

As Google reevaluates its hardware strategy, this potential laptop could mark a significant comeback for the company in the computing space.

It will also be interesting to see how Google executes AndroidOS as a laptop replacement for ChromeOS. The rumored Google Pixel Laptop will likely be the first to run on this new OS.

Are you excited about the idea of a Google Pixel Laptop? Would you buy one when it comes? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news