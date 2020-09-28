5 mobile API tips to follow in 2020

Today the internet is filled with informative articles for designing bug-free API that mobile applications can use to communicate with certain web/cloud services. While some concepts and practices have proven useful for mobile API developers, others disappear over time.

Optimizing the application programming interface (API) for a great mobile customer experience should be considered by anyone looking to improve overall mobile application performance. In this post, some tips are there for designing a great mobile API that will ensure that mobile subscribers serve remotely using app data and resources.

Provide the correct API version from the start

Since your mobile API may change in the future, it recommends that you choose the appropriate version. It is the only contract between the backend and the application using it. API must be available in a different version. That way, you can keep using the application. It is aware of all the latest API changes introduced in the new version of the application. Ignoring the API version will render the application inoperable when an API change is made.

Result page numbering is mandatory

Page numbering is a useful technique of preventing hundreds and thousands of records from being returned for many customers simultaneously. Therefore, when designing your mobile API, be sure to break down any results that produce a specific list of items. In Rails, you can quickly implement page-breaking via Kaminari or manually using OFFSET and LIMIT statements in your query or data set.

An important point to remember here is that when a side effect returns, the page numbering has displayed the meta-information. It can be a viable option for using HTTP link headers in responses. It’s important to know that this title contains the full URLs to the first, last, next, and previous pages of the result set so that customers can process multiple page results simultaneously. In general, easy parsing with a timely understanding of the results page is guaranteed.

Avoid entering unnecessary steps/queries in the API

The regular offering for mobile APIs has separate steps that show you how to use the service properly. As an API designer, you should avoid these different steps because, in most cases, they will not serve as a proper tool for implementing mobile application development effectively.

Complete your API with laudable documentation

Documentation is the most crucial aspect of your API design project. Ambiguous and vague documentation can easily disappoint a developer so they can easily reject the product for another. Therefore, it’s essential to have good, error-free documentation that doesn’t contain extended snippets of code. Never forget that developers love to see examples. So make sure you include the same to ensure a good understanding of your API and its utilities.

Conversely, if you want to provide users with code snippets, select them in different test cases. It ensures that your documentation is up to date whenever the API moderates. To create proper documentation for your API, you can choose a custom solution or a well-known pre-build tool like Apple.

Use non-blocking IO

When optimizing the API for a client, it is essential to consider blocking individual JavaScript execution. For example, if your API relies on third parties, choosing non-blocking I / O is regarded as the appropriate approach. You can select a trigger model or a survey model. The following is an explanation of the two models:

Trigger Model – Also known as the push-based model, the trigger model has a trigger API where the call makes a request followed by a server’s response. A callback is there to the server, which allows it to trigger events and inform the caller of the availability of results.

Survey Model – Known as the download-based model, the survey model has an API where the client performs a query, followed by a periodic review of a particular question’s results. In this model, you need regular backups.

Note that the trigger API is a little more challenging to implement because the mobile client is unreliable. Therefore, the poll model is a better option for designing mobile APIs. With all the data needed to display the page returned from a single API call, you can easily avoid the overhead of slow network connections.

