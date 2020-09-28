5 technologies changing the construction industry in 2020

In the last couple of years, the world population has been exponentially growing, and we are having to construct more buildings to support this growth. In this regard, the construction industry is now having a significant influence on shaping our world. Today the industry is heavily relying on construction technology to provide the infrastructure that our society needs.

Construction technology broadly refers to tools, software programs, equipment, and overall new advances that reshape the industry, making it more efficient. Depending on what type of construction technology we are talking about, you could use this new high tech on the planning or developing phases of the project.

It is important in the construction industry to always be open to trying new things and welcome innovation in the field. Technology in construction is also one of the improvements that have guided us towards a more sustainable world.

Construction technology will also get your company ahead of the competition. That’s why we will introduce you to the top 5 technologies that are currently changing the construction industry.

Top 5 building construction technology in 2020

Robotics

It is hard to think that robots will take over and perform the jobs humans are currently executing a couple of years from now. However, there is no denying that it is a reality. Today robots perform 29% of professional tasks. In 2025 that number will increase to more than 50%.

Even when this type of building construction technology could improve low productivity in some activities, there are not many companies implementing robots within their resource planning at the moment. But since robotics offers many benefits in the construction industry, soon they will turn into a regular tool.

Some of the robotics in construction technology that we can find today are:

Drones and automatic vehicles, which are useful when transporting heavy materials or performing tasks that represent hazards for your workers.

Off-site prefabrication allows you to reduce costs with elements such as 3D printing.

Robotics on-site which will make it easier to create unique architectural designs and minimize waste.

It is not mandatory that robots simply toast people aside. Robotics can also cooperate with your personnel. While these new advanced tools can do the repetitive tasks which just take precious time from your worker, all your crew can focus on more complex functions.

Creation of new materials

Before, the construction industry will mainly use raw materials for building without worrying about how these will impact the environment in the long run. Nowadays, in 2020, we live in a different world where everyone is searching for new sustainable opportunities in various fields.

The construction industry is not an exception. Sustainable materials are booming at the moment. Most governments demand that enterprises look for sustainable resources to help our planet and maintain the same product quality.

Aerogels, graphene, and self-healing concrete are just some examples of the new materials the construction industry has access to. Some materials offer other types of advances in building construction technology like smart surfaces.

If you are purchasing any of these new materials for your construction company is important, you learn how to allocate them and make the most out of them. Check out Bridgit and read a complete guide on construction resource allocation, which will teach you how to achieve the best out of your construction technology.

Data Sharing and Cloud-based software

Did you know that digitalization could save you up to 20% of your project’s costs? Believe it or not, technology in construction will create a digital work environment that will save money, allow regular communication with your team, and increase productivity.

There was a time when project managers had to rely on on-site serves to use the construction software needed for inventory, planning, and tracking. That’s not the case anymore. Today project managers can have cloud-based software they can even access through their phones.

This type of software will have all the information updated and grants data sharing with your primary team, which will reduce room for errors and delays in the project. Together with data sharing, as a project manager, you could also use analytics. The reason why analytics is essential in construction project management is that they help you analyze risks and look beyond to prevent them.

Sustainability for tomorrow

Sustainability involves more than eco-friendly materials. It is a whole new way to approach construction and relies on various elements. Energy consumption is one of the most significant issues we are trying to solve nowadays, and with a growing population, our only choice is sustainable energy.

Technology in construction offers the possibility to conserve energy and use renewable options such as solar panels or wind power. Here also matters the design. As a project manager in construction, you need to evolve with your client’s necessities. Water waste reuse is one of them, and this is something that could be easily achievable through treatment systems or waterless toilets. Adding this sustainable element to your project will require building construction technology in your plan phases.

Smart Buildings

Smart buildings refer to new construction structures with sensors, automatic regulators, high tech security systems, and most importantly, they collect data. Thorough data collecting owners can improve performance, maximize spaces, and save energy.

All these little construction technology tools integrated can also take the industry a step further and male it inclusive. People who have disabilities or maybe need a wheelchair would be able to access devices for easy transportation around the building.

Even when this type of technology might seem overwhelming for some people, smart controls are effortless to handle and will improve your life quality in the long run.

Construction Technology in 2020

As we have seen through this article, in the last few years, technological advances are leading the way in the construction industry. Even when adapting to these new trends will take some time, once every construction company can afford them, the world will rapidly change.

These top 5 construction technologies will improve the project’s productivity rate, reduce carbon footprint, keep your personnel safe, and put you ahead of the competition. All construction companies should adapt to this new digitalized world and transition to a new era.

