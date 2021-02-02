5 ways technology helped different industries

More and more industries today are directing their attention to improvement in this field, which will inevitably result in more efficiency and greater profit. Let’s take this opportunity to take a closer look at some of the more prominent industries that have revolutionized their operations and thus boosted their business to new, impressive heights.

Innovations in healthcare

The healthcare industry has embraced much of the technological advances, in order to provide better patient care on many levels. A great example is IoMT (or the Internet of Medical Things), which envisions a whole network of medical devices and people using wireless communication so they can exchange healthcare data.

Telehealth is something that has seen increasing use in these delicate times of the COVID-19 outbreak. Both patients and doctors have benefited much from being able to manage cases and provide helpful medical advice at a safe distance.

Medical equipment innovations have greatly improved the health and recovery time of patients. The ones in genetic testing and medical imaging have made detection, treatment of disease and diagnosis considerably better.

3D printing has introduced a whole new era in manufacturing prosthetic parts, and virtual reality simulations have enabled many surgeons in training to hone their skills before getting their first cases with real patients.

The online gaming industry

Online gaming in the casino industry has greatly increased in popularity. Although the flare for visiting a brick-and-mortar establishment hasn’t disappeared completely, many have turned to online versions of their favorite games.

There is much more to choose from, meaning you can visit several different casinos while still enjoying the comfort of your own home. Games available are countless, bonuses abundant and the safety of payment in reputable online casinos perfected.

What’s more, now you can take the opportunity to learn as much as you can about your games of choice before you engage in serious play and invest. Whether it’s gambling terminology, all you need to know about slot tournament strategy, bonuses or payouts, you can find it online with a single click.

AI (or Artificial Intelligence) has found its way into the gambling sector as well. Machine learning and chatbots have been particularly customized to provide the best possible customer experience. Furthermore, they are able to gather valuable data, and with the help of machine learning, even identify gambling addicts and prevent cheating.

The automotive industry

The motor vehicle industry is an incredibly exciting field brimming with innovation. What is particularly interesting for both engineers and consumers is the concept of driverless cars. Until recently, this may have seemed a little Sci-Fi to the majority of people, but with the introduction of Waymo LLC autonomous driving technology into the public sector, opinions have changed. This parent company of Google operates a self-driving taxi service in Phoenix, Arizona, called Waymo One. Undoubtedly, a trend that will easily capture the hearts of the whole world.

Apart from this exciting development, let’s not forget that the automotive industry was one of the pioneers in embracing modern technology. It impacted the way cars were built, maintained, operated and repaired. New methods of fixing cars, improving safety and efficiency are constantly being improved and developed.

Camera and sensor technology have been used for the creation of smart dashboards and introducing features like gesture control. Also, there have been major improvements in tracking technology and other security features, as well as the online presence of car trading websites. With the help of the internet, it has become much easier to buy and sell vehicles, as well as choose their best option much more easily and efficiently.

Finance and technology

The first thing that comes to mind in this field is most probably online banking. Needless to say, it has become the norm today since one-click transactions have won the hearts of the public at the speed of light. Apart from user-friendly interfaces that enable smooth operations, the financial services have directed their attention towards digital products and services, such as mobile, analytics, security, and cloud technologies, all for the purpose of creating an exceptional customer experience.

Ever heard of P2P (Peer-to-Peer) lending? Companies or startups that have been turned down by banks have found a solution in P2P lending, which is the online service which matches lenders and borrowers. Websites like Kickstarter or Indiegogo have been successfully helping individuals raise necessary funds for their creative projects without having to turn to banks.

Bitcoin, for instance, has been slowly paving its way to a standard since 2008. First released in 2009 as open-source software, it has reached great lengths and is accepted today as a favored cryptocurrency.

EdTech or Education Technology

Learning has also seen much improvement thanks to technological advances. Firstly, there is no need to be physically present in the classroom anymore, due to countless open online courses such as Udemy or the Khan Academy. Now you can learn at your own pace while juggling other daily obligations and still be successful in getting your degree.

However, EdTech is not only about online learning. It is also about efficient tools that educators can use while teaching, and that facilitate lesson planning, data collection and teacher-student communication to a great extent.

Although the field of education has started developing in the technological sense long ago, the recent pandemic has imposed new needs and wants that software developers in this field have successfully managed to keep up with. It seems like this online-learning-techy-trend in education has got its wings and has a very bright future ahead.

Final thoughts

Technological improvements have given us so much to be grateful for. Constant innovations are just proof that we just can’t get enough of pushing the creative limits in all possible industries. Trying out new things is as exciting as dreaming up new ones, but based on what we have witnessed so far, the future holds amazing things to look forward to.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:







