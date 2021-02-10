7 actionable tips to create a strong visual brand on social media

We have all come to agree that social media is king when it comes to modern-age marketing. Digital marketing is currently the most effective way to create brand awareness, ultimately increasing sales. This is why one should maximize all the available resources at their disposal, and luckily, social media is freely available to all.

The digital age has made social media a powerful marketing tool. Social media marketing is no longer a want but a necessity. Before you reap any fruits from social media marketing, you have to learn how to do it well. At the end of the day, the determinants of a successful campaign all boil down to conversions.

Social media marketing goes beyond just posting images on the pages. A successful strategy hinges on germane, branded content that’s delivered consistently. The posts must visually appeal to the audience by incorporating the right graphics to enrich an otherwise dry topic.

Coming up with a signature visual style for your social media posts helps the audience grow their familiarity with your brand, creating trust over time. Furthermore, you’ll be in a position to grab the attention of a potential audience, creating better brand visibility.

However, no one really looks forward to many likes, followers, or great engagements that don’t translate into high conversion rates, right? Therefore, it is crucial to have a strong visual brand on social media.

There are currently millions of businesses using social media to promote their brands. Out of that, a significant number is fighting for the same audience as you are. But what will make you stand out from the competition? You cannot approach social media marketing the same way you would a couple of years back.

There are various ways that can help you achieve a strong visual brand online. To take your visual strategy to the next level, use the following seven methods to establish a memorable and effective social media presence.

Choose the right channel

Social media is pretty vast, and there are different channels you can leverage for your business. However, the fact that there are many social media platforms to choose from doesn’t mean you should invest in all of them. Some channels are audience-specific, and spending much of your time and marketing budget on one that doesn’t yield conversions would be a total waste.

As in any other business context, the first thing is to identify your ideal audience or customer base. The next thing is to research the popular social media platforms and identify the audience it mainly targets.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok are some of the most popular social media sites used by many brands to advertise their products. Instagram would be best for an image-centered business, such as a restaurant or fashion store, TikTok would be best for products targeted at the younger generation, and LinkedIn is the ideal channel for B2B marketing.

Apart from these traditional platforms, there are several other influential yet often overlooked social channels. Podcasting has been consistently rising to popularity, with close to 100 million people tuning to podcasts every day. Many brands are slowly shifting their focus to this platform. It is also easy to run – all you need is to pick the best podcasting hosting service, buy podcast equipment, and kick it off.

A relevant, consistent color palette

Some people may not appreciate the influence color has on a brand, mainly because they may not have been able to go through the company’s analytics and see the engagements received on posts with relevant color palettes.

Successful companies strive to maintain the same color scheme throughout their branded materials, i.e., the logo, web graphics, social media images, etc. Take a page from their book and choose two to four colors that define your brand’s mood and use them consistently throughout your branded content. This is because it influences the psychology of their visitors and audience.

Once you understand color psychology in marketing, you can correctly reflect the feelings you wish to evoke from your audience. For instance, companies such as Twitter, Facebook, and IBM use blue to insinuate trust and progress. As seen on Richard Branson’s Virgin, the vibrant red gives off a bold and confident vibe.

Your social media posts should come up with a consistent color palette relevant to your brand. Once you do this, customers will be able to familiarize themselves with your content, associating that particular color pattern with your brand. Make it captivating and ensure to be consistent.

Turn data into visuals

Image: StackSocial

The human mind processes images 60,000 times faster than text. Take written information about your products or company and present it in a visually appealing way. Instead of having a wall of text on your social media pages, summarize it and have the images do the talking for you.

People have a concentration span of only 8 seconds. This means you have at most 7 seconds to grab their attention. If you’re marketing a new product or having a message to pass on to your audience, writing long text won’t do you any good. Invest in adding credibility to your data by presenting it in an effective, professional way.

Some of the visuals you can use to pass information include infographics, quotes, testimonials, technical sheets, etc. Remember to go for fonts and graphics that stand out from the rest and deliver your message, regardless of the device being used.

Unique content

Creating unique content is one of the most undeniable elements of achieving a strong visual brand on social media. People that do the same thing as you or provide similar products are many, but with this harsh, highly competitive market, you need to up your game if you wish to remain relevant.

The competition is stiff, and most of them are using the same old tactics or copying content from each other. Do you want to set yourself apart? Start by curating your own unique content.

Come up with a memorable and outstanding format of content delivery. Copying what others are doing will get you lost in the crowd. Your brand gets swallowed up, consequently making no one know about you. Try to fuse relevant images to the content that you post, as they have twice the impact pure text would.

Your audience must be able to tell your mission and vision through the posts that you make. Try to show them what your goals are for the future. Even without directly mentioning them, your audience should be able to tell all that based on the posts you make, appealing to their emotional side.

Leave no gaps in what customers feel, and fill any gaps that you see open. You should also be nimble and flexible to adapt to any situation.

Be active

This might be one of the most obvious ways to build a strong visual brand on social media. However, many people fail to understand its importance and often end up overlooking it. Being active throughout your social media platforms is the quickest and most effective way to solidify your audience’s mind.

Ensuring that they see your content over and over makes them associate you as an authority brand and that they can always rely on you. Posting to your social media on a regular basis ensures that your brand’s identity sticks to their minds.

Of course, you want to avoid uploading content just for the sake of posting. Otherwise, you risk people unfollowing you as they’ll view you as a spammer.

Call to action

The end game for any digital marketing campaign is to inspire action. The same applies to social media marketing; feed the audience with all they need to see and hear and, after that, steer them to the direction to take afterward. Failure to do that, you will have achieved nothing through your campaign.

A call to action should be inspired by your content and always remain relevant to the matter at hand. If you have two products to sell to your audience, do not ask the audience to take action on product B if the post is essentially about product A. Make them understand the benefits they stand to reap from what you have for them and what they should do to get these benefits. Once they do this and start engaging with you, your brand becomes memorable.

Add your logo, where appropriate

If you’re planning for your posts to be shared widely, it would be a great idea to ensure that you include your company logo. For instance, Pinterest is one of the best examples to look at. When a post is pinned, it has the potential of getting repinned, and if this happens without including your brand’s logo, it can be easy to forget where it came from.

Good branding should be noticeable but not obtrusive. This means that your logo should only take a tiny part of the visual, such as in a corner or on the outer frame. Go for a neutral or greyscale version of the logo if its color clashes with the visual.

Takeaway

Increasing brand awareness across social media is a common goal for all modern-day digital marketers. However, to stay ahead of the competition, you need to make your brand stand out.

Ensure to create a strong visual brand on all major social media platforms of your choice. These seven strategies and actionable tips should get you started in establishing your brand on social media.

