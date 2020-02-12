7 examples of the latest technologies implementation in education

Technologies are evolving at a breathtaking pace, and it keeps changing the world around us all the time. The educational field is not an exception. Technological advancements started actively penetrating into this field while changing it for better and allowing students to get a better and more convenient education. In this article, you will find out more what are the latest technologies the education field implements and how it can help with the learning process. Here are 7 technologies that affect education.

Social Media in Education

Social media started benefiting the educational process, and now it’s already an important part of learning. Teaching professionals found the perfect way to implement social media with use. As it turned out, it’s a powerful way to enhance learning. Educational institutions started using social media as a channel to communicate with students, peers, and teachers. More and more students at school can find and share the learning materials on social platforms. Teachers are using social media to make the learning process more engaging, as well.

3D Printing

3D printing found its implementation even in education. 3D printing is a perfect way that offers students a more realistic physical experience and an opportunity to learn about new concepts. They will learn faster with a much better understanding of some complex notions. It’s also possible to give freedom to creativity and imagination with 3D printing. In addition, the technology is extremely beneficial for medical students. They have a nice chance to learn better the human body as well as practice and hone their surgery skills on printed organs to succeed during the real operative treatment.

AI and Machine Learning

Technologies like AI and machine learning are also penetrating the education field pretty fast. AI is the most popular technology which can automate a lot of activities like giving feedback, grading, and so on. Artificial Intelligence also enables more personalized feedback for students, so they can get more tailored advice on areas that can be improved and to concentrate on the most challenging aspect for them. It’s the perfect way to allow more effective studying for people with special needs. AI tutors are also becoming a reality.

Cloud Computing

All educational resources can be stored on the cloud server, so both students and teachers can get access to all the learning materials from anywhere at the most convenient time for them. The information became so accessible, and, respectively, the learning is getting more effective, and the preparation process is becoming less time-consuming. Students and teachers can see the materials from any device they want. Cloud computing copes perfectly with data storage. It’s not obligatory to carry books anymore as it’s possible to get easy access to electronic copies at any time.

VR and AR

Virtual and augmented reality can turn the learning process into the most interesting and fascinating experience that will spur students to learn better and memorize the information much faster. Immersive experience can facilitate the learning process. In case a student wants to find out more about a certain concept, then VR can be a perfect solution that will keep students concentrated. Visual and audio assistance is very effective for faster learning.

Remote Education

Modern technologies make remote education possible and as effective as in-class education. E-learning is gaining more and more popularity. It’s very suitable for students who want to study at their own pace at any time or location they want. Mobile devices, videos, as well as eBooks, enable the process. Internet connection is not required in this case as it’s possible to download materials and go through a course offline. Technologies are making the learning process more flexible and convenient for everyone to achieve better results.

Interactivity

Education is getting more and more interesting with interactivity during classes. Technologies make this process much more fascinating and engaging for students to keep them excited about learning something new. Students might not even want to use a paper writing service as the education process will become a pleasure for them. It’s possible to implement eBooks, videos, audio files during classes to assist students with learning. It will also be easier for teachers to explain new concepts with visual and audio help. A creative environment like this will help students work harder and learn better.

As you can see, technologies are actively making the learning process more engaging, accessible. This is only the beginning, and we should expect more new technologies penetrating this field to make it better.

