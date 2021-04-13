7 game-changing Instagram tips for your business

Successful Instagram marketing consists of more than just setting up a profile and hoping for the best. You need to be putting in work consistently if you want to outshine the competition. It doesn’t matter if you’re a local business owner or a digital nomad — building your Instagram account is only going to benefit you in the long run.

And the great thing is — it won’t cost you a dime. Unless, of course, you want to utilize some more advanced tactics, which we’ll talk about later on. In this article, we’re going to cover 7 Instagram tips that will take you from beginner to expert in no time!

Use A Business Account

Before starting your Instagram takeover, you need to set up a business account. Currently, Instagram gives you the option between a personal and business profile. While personal accounts get the same level of engagement, business accounts come with a lot more benefits.

Here’s what you can expect:

● Built-in analytics

● Promoted posts

● Post scheduling

● The ability to add swipe up links to your stories

● Contact button on your profile.

While all these features serve their purpose, built-in analytics is our favorite. It allows you to measure how well your posts are doing. You can then tweak your posts depending on what’s working, helping increase your engagement rate. Another great feature of a business profile is the ability to add a contact button to your profile page. This allows followers to contact you without needing to visit your website. While this may not be much used for an E-commerce site, it’s great for personal brands.

2. Don’t Neglect Your Engagement

Instagram’s algorithm shows your content to people who have previously interacted with your profile, so constantly growing your following is essential.

If you’re looking to grow your business in the fastest time possible, you can buy Instagram followers; however, you need to ensure the followers you’re purchasing aren’t bots. Otherwise, you will receive a manual penalty from Instagram. Alternatively, you can take the longer route and build your following organically. This will be more time-consuming and require additional work.

3. Optimize Your Profile

The most important thing you can do for your Instagram account is adding a link to your profile page. Instagram only allows one link throughout your profile (excluding stories); therefore, the landing page must be well-optimized.

The next step is to add a profile picture and bio. If you’re the face of your business, we recommend using a picture of yourself. Alternatively, for local businesses and large corporations, using your logo is acceptable. When it comes to your bio, make it as engaging as possible. Giving people a reason to click on your link goes a long way in the marketing world.

A lot of businesses tend to give away a free product to entice customers in. For example, if you’re teaching followers about financial freedom, you could include a link to your free ebook on the 7 steps to financial freedom.

4. Don’t Be Boring

If we could leave you with one thing, it would be not to be boring. You need to be creating high-quality content that resonates with your readers.

This used to be as simple as adding a post with a basic image and caption. Times have changed, though! Nowadays, you need to be creating content that blows people’s minds, especially considering Instagram is a visual platform. Our favorite way of creating jaw-dropping content is by utilizing infographics.

The brain processes visual information 60,000 times faster than written content. That’s why creating an infographic is so beneficial. Rather than just providing followers with a static image, an infographic can tell a story, create a sequence of events, and list out essential points — all while keeping the reader engaged!

A great alternative to infographics is video content. Hubspot carried out a study revealing that 87% of marketers said video content gives them a positive ROI. That’s a significant increase from the 33% of people who said the same thing in 2015. It just goes to show that video marketing is on its way up, so utilizing it for Instagram is only going to bring positive results.

5. The Money In The Caption

Because Instagram is a visual platform, your followers and other users tend to overlook their captions. This is only going to reduce the amount of engagement your posts get. Including a caption isn’t as straightforward as typing what comes to mind — there’s a lot more involved.

To start with, you need to understand your audience. If you know your content is being viewed by young women between the ages of 18-23, your captions will be different from if you were targeting older women.

But what are you meant to write?

It depends on what your image is about. If you’ve taken our advice and included infographics in your Instagram marketing strategy, you could go into more detail in the caption; however, keep in mind that you can only type up to 2200 characters. When writing your caption, make sure to break up the text into paragraphs. The last thing your followers want to read is a large block of text.

You can also add up to 30 hashtags, which help boost your engagement. The key to doing this correctly is choosing a mixture of hashtags that are both competitive and uncompetitive. We target uncompetitive hashtags because your posts will stay at the top of the hashtag page for a longer time, helping more people see your content.

Many people include hashtags in the caption; however, we prefer adding them as a comment. This ensures your post looks clean, inviting, and easy to read. We only recommend adding 15 hashtags. Otherwise, your post can look unprofessional.

6. Use Stories To Showcase Your Skills

Since Instagram stories came along, the whole game has changed. Unlike posts, stories are seen by all your followers rather than a selected few.

Let’s say you’re an entrepreneur that teaches people how to be financially free. You could showcase your fabulous lifestyle using Instagram stories. In fact, if you look at any famous ‘make money online’ guru — you’ll find they all do this.

What’s more, if you’ve got an Instagram business account, you can include a swipe-up link to your stories for the followers. You can use this feature to direct traffic to a landing page, eCommerce store, or product page. Clothing brands most commonly use this feature. They showcase products on their story with a caption that asks people to swipe up to view.

7. Add Your Shop Within Instagram

In May 2019, Instagram released its shopping feature, allowing users to browse through a brand’s catalog without needing to leave the platform. If you’ve got an eCommerce store, this is a great way to increase your conversion rate.

When trying to sell a product, you want to keep the buyer journey as short as possible. A long and complex checkout process will turn your customers away, increasing your cart abandonment rate. Not only that, but customers tend to be a little cautious when clicking on an unknown click from Instagram. When you use Instagram shopping, everything is built into the platform, making it look more trustworthy.

Conclusion

With technology constantly evolving, having an online presence for your business is essential. And what’s a better way to do it than with Instagram, one of the fastest-growing social media companies on the planet!

The key is simple. Just be yourself, use the above-suggested tips for your Instagram profile and the result will come in no time. Never stop trying. All you have to do is to help your business today and see how it will grow and become successful each day.

