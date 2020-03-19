7 technological trends shaping the face of medicine and medical education

The demand for more effective, cheaper, and faster treatment of health complications, diseases, and injuries ascribes the rapid evolution of medical technology. Novel complications and diseases also bolster this rapid evolution of technologies in medicine.

Over the past decade, we’ve seen some pretty incredible breakthroughs in the medical field. Today medicine is not just a field for healthcare experts. Medical professionals have teamed up with mechatronic engineers and software engineers for the benefit of the health consumer.

In this piece, we’ll look at seven pieces of technology that are dictating the medical field in 2020. These technological trends are set to transform the entire medical scene. However, the end goal is to engender better patient healthcare and foster a brighter tomorrow.

Seven Technologies in Medicine Set to Transform the Entire Medical Scene

Humanity is a huge leap away from the bizarre medical procedures of the past. For instance, just the very thought of lobotomy makes most people’s blood curdle. Thankfully, we can all go to the doctor’s today without having to worry about someone severing your brain tissue without anesthesia.

As we usher in a new decade, we better brace ourselves for some of the most innovative medical technologies yet.

Here are some amazing technologies in medicine that are going to redefine the entire medical field.

1. Integration With Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence goes hand in hand with machine learning. It isn’t a new concept in the field of computer technology and robotics. However, its integration with medicine just a few years ago, was a far-fetched idea.

Today, however, artificial technology is in many spheres of medicine. Artificial intelligence has enabled faster and more accurate diagnoses. Furthermore, it has enabled faster development of treatment plans.

Outside the hospital, medical researchers also utilize artificial intelligence in medical research. For instance, using AI, these researchers can efficiently keep track of any epidemics. They can also streamline clinical trials and crowdsource for medical data using AI.

2. Machine Vision

Machine vision is exactly what it sounds, giving machines the ability to see the physical world. Machines nowadays can process visual input and interpret it just like our brains. The machines then tap into their vast data resources and give relevant information concerning the visuals captured.

Machine vision is a huge scientific breakthrough. In recent years, it has made its way into the medical scene and has been put to good use.

For instance, medical scans are now more efficient and accurate with machine vision. After an X-ray, for instance, you’ll get the diagnosis no sooner than you take the x-ray.

Perhaps the most notable contribution of machine vision is in postpartum hemorrhaging. These computers can gauge how much blood a woman loses during childbirth through machine vision. Doctors can then take appropriate action to prevent the mother’s death.

So doctors don’t have to make rough guesses in such situations. Machine vision gives an accurate figure so doctors can take the appropriate steps afterward.

3. Wearable Medical Technology

Wearable technology is not a new concept in medicine. Think of the blood pressure monitors and brain wave measurement devices.

However, it’s the data transmission capability that makes wearable technologies so innovative. Nowadays, doctors can get real-time data from these wearables. If, for instance, your blood pressure spikes above normal, the doctor gets a notification immediately.

This data is useful in two ways. First, the doctor can keep an accurate record or your vital scans and monitor your condition. Secondly, the doctor can be alerted immediately in case of any emergency.

Wearables also help in the early detection of life-threatening conditions. It’s like having a mini doctor you can slap on your wrist when you please.

What’s great about these wearables is that their cost has significantly gone down. This price reduction means more patients can access this vital piece of technology.

4. 3D Printing

3d printing technology took the entire world by storm with its advent. Little did we know that it would soon creep into the medical scene.

The contribution of 3D printing to medicine cannot be understated. Not only has 3d printing been a major contributor inside hospitals but also in medical training institutions.

Here’s how 3d printing has dramatically impacted the medical scene:-

Printing replicas of vital organs and body parts for training and educational purposes

Creating surgical tools aligned with a particular patient’s anatomy

Creating prosthetics that match a patient’s requirements

5. Digital Twins

A somewhat unfamiliar piece of medical technology is digital twins. Digital twins in medicine are identical digital counterparts to a patient.

These twins are digital embodiments, an actual person’s life-long medical records. It is a digital recreation of a patient’s anatomy, including all vital medical details.

From these digital twins, doctors can determine the success of a medical procedure accurately. It’s also great for chronic disease management.

Digital twins have made healthcare more patient-centric.

Though still in its infancy, digital twins technology is on the brink of revolutionizing medicine as we know it today.

6. Telemedicine

Gone are the days when you had to travel some distance to see the doctor. If you come from rural areas, especially, you must cover a couple of miles just for a quick checkup.

Thanks to scientific innovation, you can opt for a virtual doctor’s visit. All you need is a good webcam, a steady internet connection and you can see the doctor.

Telemedicine is popular among psychiatrists. However, with wearables, even a standard doctor’s appointment is just like a normal visit to the doctor.

7. Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is not only for video games and entertainment. Virtual reality is also an incredible education and invaluable to medicine.

Medical students use virtual reality for medical procedure simulations. Patients with conditions like visual impairments or depression can incorporate VR sessions in their medical routine.

All in all, this technology has immense capability and versatility in the medical arena.

The Future of Medicine Is Now

From these innovative technologies in medicine, it’s clear that the future of medicine is already upon us. With ever-emerging scientific breakthroughs, there seems no end in sight for revolutionary medical technologies.

