7 ways to drive more traffic to your website

Driving more traffic to your website is vital to building your eCommerce business. It can help improve your brand awareness and increase your sales! You also want to ensure that the traffic you drive to your website is high-quality to help get the best results.

In this article, we’re going to outline how you can drive more high-quality traffic to your website. Let’s get started.

Target relevant keywords with your website copy

First and foremost, you need to ensure that you’re targeting the right keywords with your website copy. This will ensure that your website ranks for the right search engine queries and help you reach the most suitable people.

Start by heading to a keyword research tool like Google Keyword Planner with a list of words and phrases related to your website. Plug them into the Keyword Planner, and Google will provide you with a list of keywords that people are searching for based on their competitiveness, or how hard they are to rank for, and their average monthly search volumes. Weaving these keywords into your copy naturally is an excellent strategy for boosting your search engine optimization (SEO).

Let’s take a look at some examples of businesses that target keywords in their website copy well.

Florin Roebig, a trial attorney law firm based out of Florida, targets keywords well on their motorcycle accident lawyer page.

The content of the page covers when to file a motorcycle accident claim, how to choose an attorney, and more — and their keyword targeting strategy has worked. This web page ranks on the first page of Google for keywords with a collective monthly search volume of 176,840. This means it can get Florin Roebig a lot of traffic!

Take note of Florin Roebig’s strategy — find keywords that are relevant to the products or services you offer and weave them into your copy, titles, and headers. It won’t be long before you’re rewarded.

HubSpot, a digital marketing expert, does something similar with their article on improving the user experience.

HubSpot covers what UX design is, how to enhance it, and a variety of different strategies a website can implement to improve their own. The strategy worked — this article ranks on the first page of the Google SERPs for search terms like “improve UX” and “how to improve UX”. On your website, weave in keywords throughout your articles to ensure they rank highly on the SERPs and get you more traffic.

Publish blog posts that address customers’ pain points

By addressing your customers’ pain points with your blog content, you can show that you understand your target audience. This is a strategy that will help you drive more traffic to your website, and ultimately lead to more sales.

To help identify customer pain points, start by checking in with your customer service team. See if there are any questions or inquiries that they get frequently — writing your blog posts based on these questions is a great way to draw in traffic and show that you understand your target audience.

Let’s look at a few examples of businesses that do a great job of targeting customer pain points in their content.

Manhattan Tech Support, an IT service and support provider based out of NYC, targets customer pain points well in their article on starting long-term IT projects towards the end of COVID-19.

The article notes that, because so many businesses have been closed for over a year, many have been putting off making tech investments and working on other long-term projects. As the global economy picks up, businesses are starting to look into making upgrades. This article tells the reader where they should start, how to determine what to invest in, and more, meaning that it addresses their pain points in this area.

People who aren’t sure how to position themselves after COVID will read this article and leave with different strategies they can implement for their business. The article shows that Manhattan Tech Support understands their audience and, therefore, it is great at drawing in better traffic.

On your website, write articles that address customer pain points by offering solutions and strategies. This will help ensure that you draw in the best possible audience for your website and build trust.

My Canada Payday, a financial services provider, does something similar in their article on protecting privacy in a digital world.

The article discusses VPNs, email encryption, anti-virus software, and more. Because My Canada Payday offers different financial services, digital privacy is likely to be very important to their target audience! People who come across this article might be interested in their financial services, as well — because it addresses these peoples’ pain points, it’s excellent at drawing in new traffic.

On your website, consider writing helpful guides on different topics that are related to your business. Doing so will be helpful to your readers and help you find more people interested in your services.

Neil Patel, another digital marketing expert, takes a slightly different approach to address customer pain points. For new businesses, branding can be a tricky beast — it’s often hard to know what colors and designs to use. So, in his article and infographic on color psychology for businesses, he addresses what colors are associated with certain moods and how they impact purchasing decisions.

People designing their branding and trying to choose different colors are likely to be interested in the other beginner’s digital marketing tips and services Neil Patel offers, meaning it’s excellent at drawing in new, quality traffic.

On your website, think outside the box — infographics, videos, and the like can address customer pain points, as well.

Write guest posts for websites your audience will visit

By writing guest posts for relevant websites, you can reach a wider audience and drive high-quality traffic to your website. Guest posting is just what it sounds like — it’s the process of writing articles for other authoritative websites in order to build your backlink profile and boost your SEO.

Building backlinks is the process of acquiring links from other authoritative websites. When this happens, Google takes it as a vote of confidence in your content and gives you a boost on the search engine results pages (SERPs). Guest posting is one of the best ways to boost your backlink profile and grow your online presence!

When trying to choose websites to guest post for, start by looking into your network. If any of your peers or colleagues in your industry have blogs, see if they have guest post guidelines. Be sure to check the website’s domain authority, as well — this will tell you how likely any given website is to help boost your SEO with a backlink.

Create content that answers your audience’s questions

In addition to creating content that addresses your customers’ pain points, you’ll also want to create content that answers their questions. This will help you reach more relevant people through search engines!

One way to find customer questions (while also maximizing your SEO impact) is by conducting question keyword research. Head to a tool like Answer the Public with different words and phrases related to your business. Plug them into the tool, and Answer the Public will provide you with a list of questions that people are searching for on the topic. Basing your content off of these questions is a great way to draw in traffic and improve customer loyalty.

Let’s look at a few examples of businesses that are answering questions in their content well.

PTPioneer, a website that helps its readers get started in personal training, addresses customer questions well throughout their blog. This particular article outlines personal trainer salaries, as well as the wage difference between private trainers, gym trainers, and online trainers, and more.

People searching for this type of content are likely looking to get started in personal training, but they might not know where to begin — this means that they’re ideal customers for PTPioneer, and are likely to be interested in their services. On your website, be sure to target potential customers that might not know anything about your services, too — show them how you can solve any of the problems or concerns they have!

Displate, a metal canvas and art retailer, addresses customer questions on their blog, as well. This particular article discusses vexel art, outlining what it is, how it’s done, and what it looks like.

People interested in this topic are likely either artists or art appreciators, meaning they very well might be interested in buying designs off of Displate or publishing their own. This means that this piece of content is great at drawing in high-quality traffic.

On your website, don’t be afraid to publish content that is strictly informational — even if you aren’t promoting a product or service directly, you might be able to draw in better traffic.

Make sure you keep active on social media

If you’re active on social media, you’ll make your business a lot more visible online, increase your engagement, and attract more of your ideal customers.

Keep in mind that different social media platforms will work better for different types of businesses. If your business has a lot of image-based content like a restaurant or salon might, Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok are great options. If you just want to reach the largest possible audience, Facebook is a sure bet. If you market mostly to professionals, LinkedIn is the obvious choice. Choosing the right platforms is vital to ensuring your target audience stays engaged on your social media platform.

Bulk scheduling social media posts can help you stay on top of this — plan out your content in advance to stay consistent. Consider using a social media analytics tool to help with this! Not only can these tools help you with bulk posting, but they can help you determine what types of content are performing the best, what time of day you should post, and more.

Make SEO a priority

To drive more traffic to your website, you’ll want to rank well on relevant search engine results pages. This means that you need to have a strong SEO strategy! In this article, we already covered how to build links and create the best possible content for your business by conducting keyword research. If you’re making SEO a priority, you also need to ensure that your technical SEO is top-notch.

Technical SEO is the process of ensuring that different coding and technical aspects of your website meet the different quality standards search engines require.

Here are a few technical SEO tips you should keep in mind:

Have a fast page loading speed (in general, try to keep it under two seconds)

Compress your images to ensure they don’t slow your loading speed

Make sure your website is responsive on all devices

Eliminate broken pages and links

Have an intuitive navigation

Add internal links throughout

SEO isn’t an overnight fix but, by making it a priority, you can get great results! Keep in mind that it’s a long-term investment that will help you drive more traffic to your website.

Invest in online advertising

It might seem obvious, but a lot of businesses wait too long to invest in online advertising. Paid search ads, social media advertisements, display advertising, and more are all forms of online advertising that you should be investing in.

When creating paid ads, be sure to use the SEO and keyword research strategies we’ve touched on in this article — you want to ensure that your ads are promoted to the right people and get you the best possible traffic!

Summary

Getting more traffic to your website is the lifeblood of your business. More traffic means more leads and, ultimately, more sales! In this article, we covered keyword research, online advertising, guest posting, and more. Take a look at your website and see what the best strategy is to drive more traffic to it.

