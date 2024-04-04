Powerful AI tool Actionize connects GPT to everything

From the creator of notable tools like Chatwith, Spell.so and Gobblebot, indie hacker Rafal Zawadzki is at it once again. Today, we spotlight his latest unveiling — Actionize, a powerful AI tool set to change how your GPT communicates… with everything.

Imagine if your GPT could shoot off emails in Gmail, send newsletters with Mailchimp, and dig out info from Google Sheets. It’s not just talk – with Actionize, it’s a reality and can connect your GPT to pretty much anything.

So, how does it work? Actionize acts like a bridge between your GPT and thousands of apps.

Image: KnowTechie

You craft “actions,” which are essentially commands for your GPT. These actions can range from extracting data from Google Sheets to overseeing your Shopify store. Tools like Zapier or Make.com are instrumental in this process.

Once you’ve established your instructions, the next step is to integrate them with your GPT. Actionize facilitates this crucial meeting point, teaching your AI the ins and outs of each command.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

You start creating actions. Imagine each “action” as an instruction you give to your GPT. It could be anything like “pull data from Google Sheets,” or “manage my Shopify store”. Tools such as Zapier or Make.com come in handy for this.

Image: KnowTechie

After your instructions are created and set up, you’ll have to tell your GPT how to use these actions. Actionize is the stage where your instructions and AI meet—the integrative step where the GPT learns the what, how, and why of every instruction.

Image: KnowTechie

After the rendezvous, your GPT understands how to follow every instruction provided. With one click, you have a code snippet that you can copy and paste into your GPT’s interface.

Actionize acts like a bridge between your GPT and your favorite apps. It lets the GPT know how to access these apps without having to get into the messy technical details.

I’ve experimented with Actionize, and despite a hectic schedule managing a tech news site, I found it impressive. There’s potential here, and I can’t wait to dive in whenever time permits.

Image: Actionize

For the early birds, Actionize has an enticing launch promotion: a lifetime deal for just $37. But you’ll need to act fast, as this offer is limited.

At the time of writing, there are only seven spots left. Once it’s they’re gone, the service will transition to a monthly subscription at $29 per month.

So, whatcha waiting for? Beeline for actionize.ai to nab the deal and start your journey into interactive GPTs that can do anything you can dream of.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news