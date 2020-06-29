Deals
Add 12 months to your Xbox Live Gold membership for $48
It’s better than paying the usual $60 for it.
If your Xbox Live Gold membership is getting close to its expiration date, or (yikes!) you don’t have one at all, you can grab a 12 month Gold membership for $48, courtesy of eBay. It normally sells for $60.
While it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen in the past few months, it’s not off by much, which isn’t that bad. Sometimes, we see it down to as low as $45, but $48 isn’t all that bad either so be sure to scoop these up while you still can. Either way, it’s better than paying the usual $60 for it.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Keep cool all summer with this personal portable cooling device for $159
- Scoop up this 16-foot LED RGB light strip for just $10
- Charge all your devices in one place with this $55 power station
- Add this PS4 controller charging station to your setup for less than $14
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.