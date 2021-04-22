Add these motion-sensing spotlights around your home for just $8 each

Motion-sensing spotlights can get pretty expensive, so if you’re looking for something that falls more in line with your budget, look no further. Right now, Amazon is blowing out these Vava wireless motion-sensing spotlights for just $8 each. They typically sell for $20 each. Just clip the on-site coupon to get the discount.

Specs-wise, you get 300 lumens of brightness, and it’s capable of detecting motion within a 120° angle and up to 33 ft. Whenever the light senses any motion, it automatically turns on, shining bright light where you need it. It’s IP6 waterproof rating, so it will be fine out there in the elements. And oh, it’s completely wireless. All you need to do is just put batteries in it every couple of months or so.

At just $8 each, this is a steal. Sure, the fact that you have to buy batteries for this every couple of months sounds like a drag, but compared to other expensive options, that’s a fairly decent tradeoff. Click the button below for more information.

