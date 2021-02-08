Advances in vape technology appear to be slowing down

When e-cigarettes first began to rise in popularity vape companies began to spring up just about everywhere. In the early stages, companies were quick to mimic one another while there were those that took a different approach, pioneering new vape technology through research and development.

Today, the innovations seen in e-cigarette devices seem to arrive more slowly than they once did and pack less of a punch when they are unveiled. The result has been a lack of excitement at the prospect of the vaping industry’s latest arrivals, as new vaping hardware too often appears to be a rehashing of the same old technology that we have all seen time and again.

With technological advances in e-cigarette technology appearing to slow down, e-cigarette users are faced with the dilemma of having to choose between an overwhelming number of similar devices, making what would otherwise be a simple decision one which is convoluted by the sheer number of prospects and the lack of distinction between them.

Not Even The Latest Vaping Tech Truly Wows Consumers

While pod vapes have become popular, in part due to the success of pod devices such as the Juul, they are in essence quite similar to the most basic type of e-cigarette, the cig-a-like. Which is to say that while pod systems are relatively new, the technology that fuels them often is not.

In many cases, they are essentially glorified cig-a-likes shaped differently with more powerful batteries and higher e-liquid capacity. They may be bigger and, in the eyes of some, better, but the technology that fuels them is not a far cry from what is found in a standard cig-a-like.

These days, electronic cigarettes are well-equipped with adjustments for those that want them and a lack of adjustments for those that desire a simpler vaping experience. Many e-cigs are now equipped with technology that detects use and produces vapor automatically, removing the necessity to press a button in order to vape.

This technology has become relatively widespread and is seen by many as practical, however, there was a time when auto-draw technology was not as widely used in vaping hardware. Today, however, the technology has caught on fast and many e-cig manufacturers now offer devices that feature the technology.

With no apparent end to the number of vape manufacturers continuing to explore new ways to repackage the same technology that the vaping industry has employed for some time, one must wonder what the industry’s pioneers will come up with next and when the next revolutionary vaping technology will be unveiled.

Until then, there appears to be no end to manufacturers tweaking existing technology to release new vaping products, adding to the constantly growing number of options consumers must choose between.

The Once Groundbreaking Has Become Commonplace

Let us now take a look at some of the advances in vaping technology that we have witnessed thus far, beginning with some of the features that allow vape users to adjust their devices to better match their preferences.

Adjustable airflow is not the most common feature seen in vapes, but it certainly exists. By taking control of an e-cigarette’s airflow, it becomes possible to adjust the vapor output. Reducing the airflow can make vaping feel like sucking through a straw, however, it can also increase the density of the vapor that is produced, resulting in thicker clouds. Increasing the airflow reduces draw resistance while decreasing vapor density.

Two popular features with vape users that are seen in newer models of vaping devices are variable voltage and variable wattage. While the two features are similar and sometimes mistakenly perceived to be synonymous with one another, variable wattage provides more control over the power output of a vaping device than variable voltage.

Nic Salts

With pod vaping has come a new form of nicotine used to manufacture vaping liquids that is called nicotine salt. With nicotine salts, vape juice companies have been able to produce vape liquids that contain high concentrations of nicotine but are not too harsh for vape users to comfortably use.

When nicotine levels get too high, vapor becomes harsh. With nicotine salts, the vapor is still smooth at levels well beyond what the traditional type of nicotine used in e-liquids allows for. The traditional type of nicotine used in e-liquids is known as freebase nicotine. While still widely used in e-liquids today, freebase has lost ground in terms of popularity to its salt competitor.

Scientists have produced multiple nicotine salt variants over the years. In its early form, it lacked some of the characteristics that make it popular today. Variants commonly used today have been engineered to be smoother when vaped at higher concentrations. They’re also engineered to be absorbed faster by the user and to taste better.

Nic salts have been one of the more revolutionary technological advances introduced into the world of vaping, adding a new element to e-liquid production while helping ensure the popularity of pod vaping devices.

Digital Displays

The first e-cigs did not have nice little displays on them, just simple lights that would glow when the heating element was active and the device was producing vapor. Now, however, there are vapes with digital touch screen displays that show everything from vaping temperature and wattage to puff count and battery life.

Even in this aspect of vape technology, the advances seem to have slowed as manufacturers appear to be running low on ideas for new information that they can show to users on the displays of their vaping devices.

