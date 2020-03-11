AI is enhancing smartphone camera quality [Infographic]

With the power of artificial intelligence (AI), you can dramatically increase the quality of the images you capture on your smartphone. In fact, with the right apps and accessories, you can even take professional-grade photographs – even with an older device. Apps such as Prisma, Facebook, and Adobe Photoshop Camera (available on both iOS and Android) are powered by artificial intelligence to provide you with the best photo enhancement features. Here’s how you can let data science do the work.

In short, AI improves photos by boosting the performance of your built-in camera’s shutter speed, ISO, and aperture. In other words, algorithms are trained to process image data, then adjust the camera settings to get the perfect photo on every attempt.

Furthermore, aftermarket hardware can assist in computational photography – automatically blurring the background behind a human figure, smoothing your skin to remove blemishes, combining multiple photos together, and even selecting which photo of your many selfies is the best.

Practically speaking, these features can be seen in many new devices carried by the average American. For example, the Google Pixel is now equipped with “Night Sight” and “HDR+” capabilities. Together, your smartphone can likely do far more than an actual camera could.

The world of artificial intelligence is quickly changing. For more information regarding how you can increase your mobile photography skills with smart technology, continue reading.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: