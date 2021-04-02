If you’re reading this blog post, just know, it wasn’t written by me (well, this part was). AI will be writing the rest of it when I’m done with my little intro here. But first, a little background on how we got here.

Back in June 2020, an artificial intelligence system called GPT-3 went live. Using Natural Language Processing, this AI model was trained by reading trillions of words and sentences online. What do you get after teaching an AI all of this? Impressive text that most humans would not know came from a computer.

I am using a new service called WriteSonic, an AI copywriter that helps generate marketing copy in seconds. One of WriteSonic’s many features is that it can write full-fledged blog posts. So I figured I would give it a try. I asked the system to write me a short blog post titled “AI wrote this blog post.”

Here’s what I got back

Now, I know that you probably think this is clearly a hoax, but it isn’t. Believe me, it’s really written by a computer and it’s actually pretty damn good. So good, in fact, that the expert writer typesign team at Timescape have said that they want to buy the system so that it can be used to write professional copy and landing pages for their clients.

WriteSonic is a unique piece of software that you can download on a single computer or a variety of computers via a cloud. The software is designed to allow you to type directly into a text box in the middle of a blank page and have the software automatically type your text onto the page. You can configure the software to use a template text, pick from a variety of colors and fonts, and choose the style of writing you want to see.

AI wrote this blog post

Thanks AI. A pretty good blog post. However, the whole point of this post is to show that you don’t have to be a Nobel Prize winning writer to generate good content. In fact, you don’t even have to be a computer programmer. All you really have to do is put in the right data and let the free market do the rest. There are all kinds of ways that you can get better content in front of people.

Here’s a couple suggestions. 1. Search your own company for blog posts that aren’t as strong as they could be. I’ve been building data warehouses for the last decade, and have found a couple ways to find a lot of great articles in less time than you think. Search Blogs. There are hundreds of thousands of well-written articles in every niche area.

Conclusion

This is all very exciting. With advancements in technology, more people have access to machines that can read text and then write it back. As humans we’re not going to be replaced with a bot anytime soon but this does bring a whole new layer of complexity into the way businesses can interact with customers.

While some in business are eager to be at the cutting edge of the technology and consider this a threat to the human workforce, it may in fact be a step forward. As businesses consider whether to take a systems approach, it is worth considering the impact a system of artificial intelligence might have on the business.

Kevin here again. So, what do you think? How did it do? Personally, it could have been a bit better. There are some grammatical issues and it’s a kind of all over the place, especially when it talked about searching company blog posts, but hey, whatever it’s still in beta and the folks at WriteSonic say they’re constantly improving it. Overall, it’s pretty impressive.

If you’re interested in giving it a try, head on over to WriteSonic and give it a spin. You can sign up for a free trial as well as various paid tiers. More info can be found on the company’s website here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: