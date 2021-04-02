Twitter has confirmed that its Clubhouse-like Spaces will also be available on desktop

Twitter Spaces is the company’s take on Clubhouse, an audio-only chat app that focuses on people creating rooms. These rooms can either be free-for-alls or presented in a more presentation-style format. Twitter’s take on the application has seen both iOS and Android versions, but expect it to make its way to desktop as well.

That’s according to The Verge, who got confirmation this week from the company. The Verge reached out after seeing a tweet from Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for cracking open apps and other social platforms to learn more about upcoming features.

Her original tweet (seen below) shows how Spaces might look on desktop, showing a purple card that prompts people to “Join this space.”

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

In addition to Wong, The Verge also points out a couple of tweets from a Twitter Spaces developer that shows how Spaces might look on desktop when you are in a room. You can find that below.

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D — noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

Twitter is but one of the many companies working to compete with Clubhouse in the audio chatroom space. Discord launched its version this week, and Facebook, LinkedIn, Slack, and even Spotify are working on their own versions.

Is there enough room for every platform under the sun to have its own version? Time will tell, but with each of these platforms (for the most part) catering to different audiences, it will be interesting to watch this unfold.

