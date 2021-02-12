How to delete your Clubhouse account

Clubhouse might be the hot social media gathering place right now, but their privacy ethics are under the microscope right now. See, Clubhouse wants access to your whole contacts list when you join, ostensibly to help you find people to chat to.

That information is a treasure trove for the new social platform, as the whole controversy around Facebook’s “People You May Know” feature has shown time and time again. If you don’t like having anyone knowing the inner workings of your contact list, it’s time to delete your Clubhouse account.

The thing is, Clubhouse doesn’t have an easy-to-click button to delete your account, like on other social media sites such as Facebook or Twitter. So, how do you delete your Clubhouse account? We’ll show you how.

If you want to delete your Clubhouse account, it’s time to open your email client According to Clubhouse’s Privacy Policy, you have to email them requesting to delete your account. Send off an email to support@alphaexplorationco.com, asking them to delete your account You can also contact them through theapp, in Settings > FAQ / Contact Us It’s probably a good idea to contact them from the same email account you used when you signed up for Clubhouse

It’s not clear how long Clubhouse will take to respond to you, so give it a few days before trying again. We’re not sure how feasible it will be for Clubhouse to do customer support over one email address in the future as it scales, so maybe they’ll add an easier method.

