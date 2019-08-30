Amazon is stacking a bunch of deals on PC gaming accessories and gear

If your current PC gaming rig is looking a little outdated and you’re looking to spruce things up with some new accessories and gear, Amazon is the place where you need to be today.

Today only, Amazon is unleashing a slew of discounts on gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories that you’ll actually want to buy. There’s everything from mechanical keyboards, gaming mouses, headphones, laptops, and more. The full list can be found here. Either way, these deals are ripe for the picking.

If you were to ask us, our favorite picks include the Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse for $35 and SteelSeries’ Arctis 5 headphones for just $69. This Acer curved monitor for $150 is screaming our name too. Again, there’s a lot of options.

Again, this deal is good only for today. The full list of products and deals can be found here, but we’ll also drop them all below. Just be sure your adblocker is turned off to see the Amazon widgets below.















Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.